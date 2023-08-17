Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Live Cell Imaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s live cell imaging market forecast, the live cell imaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.22 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the live cell imaging market industry is due to the rising incidence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest live cell imaging market share. Major live cell imaging companies include Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare.

Live Cell Imaging Market Segments

● By Product: Equipment, Consumable, Software

● By Technology: Time-Lapse Microscopy, Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP), Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET), High Content Screening (HCS), Other Technologies

● By Application: Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Stem Cell and Drug Discovery, Other Applications

● By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Live cell imaging is a technique of in vivo imaging of living cells for diagnosis and treatment purpose. Live cell imaging equipment helps in providing a detailed study of internal structures and cellular processes for understanding the cellular structures of cell biology.

