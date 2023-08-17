Smart Bed Market to Attain US$ 3.73 Billion with 7% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as arthritis and obesity among the older population is increasing the demand for smart beds in the United States.

Rockville, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates that the global Smart Bed Market is valued at US$ 3.42 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.



Smart beds, also known as connected beds or intelligent mattresses, are technologically advanced mattresses or sleep systems that incorporate various sensors, actuators, and connectivity features to monitor and adjust factors affecting sleep. These beds are often equipped with IoT (Internet of Things) capabilities, allowing them to connect with other smart devices and platforms for seamless integration into a smart home ecosystem.

Smart beds are gaining popularity as they address the growing concern regarding sleep deprivation and promote a healthy lifestyle. They are offering several features such as sleep tracking, personalized adjustments, smart alarms, and more.

Many smart beds allow users to remotely monitor and adjust the bed settings through smart mobile apps. Such kind of features is particularly useful for caregivers and individuals with limited mobility. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are also being integrated into smart beds to optimize sleep patterns based on the user's data and preferences, leading to better sleep outcomes.

Leading smart bed manufacturers are incorporating compatibility with smart voice systems such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. This integration allows users to control their bed's settings seamlessly along with other connected devices.

Hospitals and rehabilitation centers are widely integrating smart beds for patients with mobility issues or specific medical needs. Smart beds with integrated medical equipment or devices aid caregivers in analysing and managing patients’ body movements. Luxury hotels and resorts are also adopting smart beds to offer guests a premium and customizable sleeping experience.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global smart bed market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.73 billion by 2033-end.

High adoption of smart home technologies and increasing prevalence of sleep disorders are boosting the demand for smart beds in the United States.

Rising trend of smart homes and growing preference for premium sleep solutions are driving the sales of smart beds in Germany.

Fully-automatic smart beds are widely utilised in the healthcare sector due to their remote monitoring capabilities.

“Growing trend of smart homes and the desire for interconnected devices are encouraging more customers to incorporate smart beds into their home automation setups,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

To build novel and cutting-edge smart beds, the top corporations are making significant investments in research and development. To entice tech-savvy customers, they frequently roll out new features like AI-powered sleep tracking, adjustable firmness, temperature management, and connectivity with smart home ecosystems.

In December 2021, Reverie, a prominent smart bed manufacturer, unveiled a collaboration with Eight Sleep, a leading sleep technology company to create an innovative range of smart mattresses. The mattresses are equipped with cutting-edge sleep tracking and biometric monitoring technology that offers users personalized analysis of their sleep patterns and tailored suggestions.



Key Companies Profiled

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Co.

Stryker Corporation

BodiTrak

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Ultimate Smart Bed

Arjo AB

Sleep Number Corporation

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Ergomotion Inc.

Kingsdown, Inc.

Select Comfort Corporation

Reverie

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Hi-Interiors Srl

Hilding Anders International AB

Luna

iSense Sleep

Levitas Design LLC

Balluga Limited

Responsive Surface Technology, LLC

A.H. Beard

Magniflex S.p.A.

Beddit, Inc.

Nightingale

ZEEQ Smart Pillow



Winning Strategies

Offering personalized solutions to customers is a powerful way to stand out in the market. Key market players are providing customization options such as mattress firmness preferences, sleep tracking data insights, and tailored sleep recommendations to cater to individual needs and earn more. They are also focusing on collaborations and partnerships to increase their consumer base.

In September 2021, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, a leading producer of smart beds, unveiled a significant partnership with Hologenix, LLC. This collaboration aimed to pioneer a novel smart bed technology by integrating infrared energy into the mattress fabric.



Key Segments of Smart Bed Industry Research

By Product Type: Manual Semi-automatic Fully-automatic

By End User : Residential Hospitals Hospitality

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global smart bed market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (manual, semi-automatic, fully-automatic), end user (residential, hospitals, hospitality), and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

