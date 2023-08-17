Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,085 in the last 365 days.

Woodside Credit Surpasses $3 Billion in Lending for Classic and Collector Car Loans

Woodside Credit Reinforces Its Position as the Top Lender for Collector Car Financing in the U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Home of the Lowest Payments in America, Woodside Credit has funded over $3 billion in loans for the purchase of classic, collector, and exotic cars. This milestone comes shortly after achieving $2 billion in loans in 2021. Woodside Credit, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, has secured its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Orange County Business Journal. To keep up with nationwide demand, the company continues to expand its sales coverage across all 50 states.

“We continue to expand our operations and customer service while maintaining our commitment to offering the lowest payments in America,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and Chief Operating Officer at Woodside Credit. “Our future as an organization continues to look bright.”

The Woodside Credit team will travel to Monterey Car Week this week, as the Collector Car Financing sponsor of the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In addition to sponsoring iconic events throughout the industry, the company continues to sustain its growth trajectory by providing its loyal clients with an unmatched loan program that enables them to enjoy the cash-flow benefit of low monthly payments.

Clients return to Woodside Credit not only for its low monthly payments but also for its expertise, nationwide coverage, and consistent first-class customer service. Explore what the lowest payments in America could mean for you by visiting WoodsideCredit.com.

About Woodside Credit

With over $3 billion in loans, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company’s expertise is rooted in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves an unparalleled level of quality and flexibility for clients through its common sense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

Press Contact:
Christopher Adam
Marketing Manager
cadam@woodsidecredit.com
949-877-8290


Primary Logo

You just read:

Woodside Credit Surpasses $3 Billion in Lending for Classic and Collector Car Loans

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more