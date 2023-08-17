Vectra AI Appoints Scott Dussault as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectra AI , the leader in AI-driven cyber threat detection and response, today announced the appointment of Scott Dussault as chief financial officer (CFO). An accomplished executive with a proven track record of driving financial performance and creating shareholder value, Dussault will lead Vectra AI’s financial operations as the company enters its next stage of growth.



Dussault brings 30 years of experience to Vectra AI, having built, led, and advised both public and private technology companies through rapid stages of growth. Most recently, he served as CFO at Workhuman , a human capital management software provider, and prior to that, held CFO and COO positions at Nasuni , a leading cloud file services company, was EVP and CFO at Demandware (NYSE: DWRE, acquired by Salesforce in 2016), the category-defining leader of enterprise cloud commerce solutions, Archivas (acquired by Hitachi in 2007), an enterprise-class cloud storage system, and StorageNetworks , a leading storage services company. Dussault is an active board member of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) and brings extensive IPO experience as both an operator and advisor.

“With over two decades of experience leading finance, security, and operations teams, I recognize the true value in Vectra AI’s innovative approach to AI-driven threat detection and response,” said Scott Dussault, CFO of Vectra AI. “I am proud to be part of such an accomplished team that is building game changing solutions addressing the needs of the evolving modern enterprise. I look forward to helping accelerate company growth and adoption of our best-in-class extended detection and response technology.”

“It’s a privilege to welcome Scott to the Vectra AI team as we continue to expand our product offerings and scale global operations,” said Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO of Vectra AI. “Scott’s proven track record of driving revenue and managing financial growth for multi-billion dollar enterprises is a critical asset to Vectra AI as we continue to accelerate our business for the long term.”

Supporting Resources

About Vectra

Vectra AI is the leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. The Vectra AI Platform with patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly prioritize, investigate and respond to the most advanced and urgent cyber-attacks in their hybrid environment. Vectra AI has 35 patents in AI-driven threat detection and is the most referenced vendor by MITRE D3FEND. Organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai .

Media Contact

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for Vectra

vectra@offleashpr.com