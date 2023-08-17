Critically-Acclaimed Military Strategy Game Warpath Surpasses 30 Million Global Downloads Across PC and Mobile

Leading Developer Lilith Games Celebrates Major Milestone for its Thrilling Real-Time Strategy Game Featuring Realistic Warfare, Historically Accurate Artillery, and Exhilarating Action

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lilith Games is excited to announce that Warpath , the free-to-play competitive RTS game available on PC, iOS, and Android devices, has reached 30 million cumulative global downloads, further solidifying its reputation as one of the best military strategy games recognized by military game enthusiasts. Warpath is an epic military strategy simulator that tests players’ courage and tactics against other brilliant commanders from around the world. This critically-acclaimed military strategy game has achieved a stellar 4.6 out of 5 rating by more than 200,000 iOS players and has been consistently featured on the front pages of the App Store and Google Play store with positive reviews from industry veterans.



Key Features of Warpath:

Build the ultimate armory with hundreds of classic weapons and vehicles - Forge real-life weapons to upgrade your arsenal with historically accurate and detailed armaments. With over 300 units divided into 13 different types, a thousand unique modifications are possible to fully customize your armory.



- Forge real-life weapons to upgrade your arsenal with historically accurate and detailed armaments. With over 300 units divided into 13 different types, a thousand unique modifications are possible to fully customize your armory. Control thousands of soldiers in an epic struggle for territory - Re-enact grand battles in historic cities with realistic terrain and varied architecture. Realistic sounds and gorgeous visuals immerse you in battle while you attempt to control an unstoppable war machine with a tidal wave of infantry and tanks.



- Re-enact grand battles in historic cities with realistic terrain and varied architecture. Realistic sounds and gorgeous visuals immerse you in battle while you attempt to control an unstoppable war machine with a tidal wave of infantry and tanks. In-depth tactical gameplay rewards skill, cunning, and strategy - Employ complex tactics and overcome impossible odds with responsive RTS controls. Respond to any challenge with unit counters, long-range units, combined arms, and air superiority to experience an ever-shifting battlefield.



- Employ complex tactics and overcome impossible odds with responsive RTS controls. Respond to any challenge with unit counters, long-range units, combined arms, and air superiority to experience an ever-shifting battlefield. Recover your losses lightning fast and get them back into action - Even after defeat, keep all your resources so that you’re never out of the fight. Rapid recruitment lets you quickly reinforce your troops, even when they're in the field.



- Even after defeat, keep all your resources so that you’re never out of the fight. Rapid recruitment lets you quickly reinforce your troops, even when they're in the field. Make the impossible possible in high-intensity sniper missions - Employ creative solutions to take out your targets in the most extreme conditions and mow down enemies in a variety of missions.



Following the game’s initial launch on iOS and Android, Lilith Games recently released the PC version of Warpath, which features enhanced graphics, exclusive features, and the ability to synchronize data between mobile and PC devices. Compatible with most computer models and screen sizes, the PC version of Warpath includes keyboard shortcuts and keybindings that allow for a more intuitive and customizable gameplay experience.

Download Warpath on PC , the iOS App Store and Android Google Play .

For the latest on tournaments, updates, and new features, follow Warpath on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Warpath

Warpath is a classic real-time strategy game where players build their forces to unleash fury on enemy units through strategic ground combat or advanced aerial assault. Featuring iconic wartime locations from around the world, Warpath invites players to assemble deeply customized military units and build impregnable bases in full, high-quality HD. Zoom freely about the map between rugged terrain and urban landscapes, locating allies to increase control and battle-defining in-game power level. With highly customizable weapons, aircraft, and the ability to move between ally bases, Warpath makes the journey to battlefield dominance a dynamic, cinematic experience.

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

