Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,126 in the last 365 days.

HotelPlanner Partners with The Vkind Experience as their Exclusive Hotel Provider

The inaugural VKind experience is a fully-immersive cultural and culinary experience at The Magic Box in Los Angeles from November 11 - 12 with celebrity influencers in attendance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with The Vkind Experience to be the exclusive hotel provider and sponsor for their inaugural event in Los Angeles from November 11-12, 2023.

The Vkind Experience, founded by Star Simmons, is an immersive experience dedicated to the future of plant-based food and vegan living. The event will be held in The Magic Box in Los Angeles from November 11-12. With eleven different culinary experiences dedicated to different cultures around the world, the Vkind mission is to inspire, educate, and empower omnivores, vegans, and everyone in between.

“We’re excited to support such a creative and innovative event as the exclusive hotel provider to offer a discounted hotel booking platform for all Vkind Experience guests,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. “We hope to expand this partnership in the coming years as the Vkind Experience grows in prominence and prestige.”

“We’re proud to partner with HotelPlanner to offer guests a selection of discounted accommodations that are close to the VKX venue and plant-based dining options. When guest book their hotels through the HotelPlanner page, Vkind will earn a small commission on your booking, which goes directly back to supporting our mission to create positive change in the world,” says Star Simmons, Vkind Founder.

About The Vkind Experience

The Vkind Experience (VKX) is a new immersive event that takes visitors on a plant-based journey of culinary magic through all seven continents in eleven themed experiential spaces during one epic, sensory event. The event combines the VegEconomy and plant-based ecosystem with culinary delights from around the world, along with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, audio-visual, and extended-reality technologies so guests can engage all the senses as they explore the plant-based future.

Learn more at https://www.vkindexperience.com/

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking engine that serves all traveler hotel needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s top providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique “Closed User Group” discount rates. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com

Media Contact:
Philip Ballard
Chief Communications Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Philip.Ballard@hotelplanner.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

HotelPlanner Partners with The Vkind Experience as their Exclusive Hotel Provider

Distribution channels: Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more