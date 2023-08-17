Format Offers Free Masterclass Series in Celebration of World Photography Day

Level Up Your Photography Skills with Format, a Zenfolio Owned Company

TORONTO, CA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Format , the leading portfolio website provider for photographers, artists and creative professionals, is demonstrating its commitment to assisting photographers perfect their craft in celebration of World Photography Day. Starting Saturday, August 19, 2023, photographers will have free 30-day access to Format’s critically acclaimed Masterclass Video Series, “How to run a successful photography business.”

John Loughlin, CEO of Format’s parent company, said World Photography Day is the perfect time to share with photographers a wealth of insights to help boost their business. “The day is a celebration of all the people engaged in our industry, and we wanted to give them a valuable asset to show our support for their success,” he stated. “Our Masterclass Video Series provides photographers with impactful insight and advice on building and running a thriving business.”

The Format Masterclass Video Series is comprised of six videos including:

How to market your photography business on a budget. Building your photography brand. Building your photography online portfolio. How to get more photography clients. How to manage your photography clients. Mastering your photography business finances.

Beginning on World Photography Day, Saturday, August 19, 2023, photographers will be able to view and learn from the Masterclass videos for 30 days free of charge. Visit: https://www.format.com/cl/world-photography-day to access and download the video series.

World Photography Day is an annual, worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography. For more information about World Photography Day visit: www.worldphotographyday.com

About Format

Format is a website builder and content management system designed for creative professionals to showcase their work, collaborate with clients, and manage their business in a broadly accessible and secure online platform.

The Format Prints Marketplace ( PrintsMarketplace.com ), is an online gallery that sells museum grade prints from artists and photographers around the world.



Format was acquired by Zenfolio in 2021.

