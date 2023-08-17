Sheila Scanlon Joins Torc Robotics as Vice President of Product Management

With over 20 years of experience, Scanlon will be instrumental in driving Torc’s product vision, strategy and growth roadmap

BLACKSBURG, VA., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, welcomes Sheila Scanlon as the new Vice President of Product Management. Scanlon brings over 20 years of experience in the technology and autonomous driving industry. In her role, she will work alongside Torc leadership to foster a customer-centric culture and data-driven mindset, leading the product planning and prioritization activities in alignment with engineering.

“Torc’s work in the autonomous space is set to transform many facets of the trucking industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team,” commented Scanlon. “I look forward to working closely with Torc’s numerous partnerships in the freight industry, along with our colleagues at DTNA, to bring the leading autonomous trucking solution to the market.”

Scanlon entered the self-driving and automotive space in 2015 at Aptiv as a Director of Product Management and Business Development. As a Senior Director at HERE Technologies, she led the product team that managed HERE’s mapping portfolio of products, including HERE’s HD Live Map, an integral part of the Mercedes-Benz L3 DRIVE PILOT system. Most recently, Scanlon acted as Head of Product at RRAI, the leading highly complex off-road autonomy provider. She created and cultivated the company’s product management team and led product strategy, definition, and execution for applications.

“Sheila’s deep expertise in product management for autonomous technologies will be an asset as we work to scale Torc’s growth and development,” said Andrew Culhane, Chief Strategy Officer at Torc. “With our product launch in 2026 and scalable market entry in 2027, we’re excited for Sheila to join the team.”

