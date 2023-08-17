Data Center Cooling Market Size Expected To Reach $26.75 Billion By 2027

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s data center cooling market forecast, the data center cooling market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the data center cooling market industry is due to green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest data center cooling market share. Major data center cooling companies include ABB Group, Adaptivcool, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Asetek Inc., Black Box Corporation, Coolcenteric.

Data Center Cooling Market Segments

● By Data Centre Type: Large Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Mid-sized Data Centers

● By Cooling Technology: Rack/Row-Based, Room-Based

● By Component: Solution, Service

● By Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Research And Academic, Government And Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6511&type=smp

The data center cooling refers to a method of separating hot and cold air in data centers. In a data center, too much hot air can cause equipment to overheat and malfunction. A facility that can do this consistently, affordably, and with consistent monitoring is on the right track to improved cooling efficiency. Data center cooling efficiency is to reduce the amount of air that needs to be cooled by using directed cooling. Directed data center cooling necessitates that each rack or cabinet in the facility is confined within its system.

Read More On The Data Center Cooling Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-cooling-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Cooling Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Center Cooling Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Data Center Cooling Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-storage-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report

Market Research Services Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/market-research-services-global-market-report

Database Software Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

