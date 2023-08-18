Houston, Austin, San Jose, and 100 More U.S. Cities Proclaim August 18 as Never Give Up Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, we proudly celebrate the unyielding spirit and relentless determination that define our great nation on the occasion of Never Give Up Day. This annual celebration, observed on August 18, serves as a powerful reminder that in the face of challenges, setbacks, and trials, the American spirit prevails, emerging stronger and more resilient than ever before.
Never Give Up Day is a momentous occasion for every American to reflect on the countless stories of triumph over adversity that have woven the tapestry of our history. From the pioneers who carved new paths across uncharted territories, to the innovators who revolutionized industries, and the everyday heroes who exemplify unwavering courage – America's journey is one of relentless perseverance.
"Happy Never Give Up Day, America!" said Alain Horowitz, spokesperson of the organizing committee. "Today, we stand united to celebrate the unbreakable spirit that has driven our nation forward, reminding us that challenges are but opportunities in disguise. It is a day to embrace setbacks as stepping stones, to find strength in unity, and to reaffirm our commitment to a future filled with boundless possibilities."
As the nation comes together to mark this significant day, individuals are encouraged to:
Share Stories of Resilience: Use the hashtag #NeverGiveUpDayAmerica to share personal stories of overcoming challenges, highlighting the strength that characterizes the American ethos.
Inspire Others: Engage with fellow citizens, offer words of encouragement, and contribute to a chorus of positivity that echoes from coast to coast.
Reflect and Renew: Take a moment to reflect on the progress achieved through perseverance, and let it fuel your determination for the road ahead.
Download the Ribbon: For those looking to visually represent their commitment to never giving up, a free "Never Give Up Day" ribbon image is available for download at www.nevergiveupdayshop.com.
Through the power of shared experiences and a collective resolve, Americans can uplift one another and champion the values that define our nation. Today, we celebrate not only the challenges overcome but also the extraordinary potential that lies within each individual. For more information about Never Give Up Day, please visit http://www.nevergiveupday.com
100 Cities proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day
USA: Sunnyvale (CA), Wenatchee (WA), Bossier City (LA), Lakeland (FL), Thornton (CO), Cibolo (TX), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Milwaukee (WI), Linden (NJ), Fate (TX), Tempe (AZ), Springfield (OR), San Marcos (TX), Brownsville (TX), Loveland (CO), Oakley (CA), Boulder (CO), Rocklin (CA), Kauai (HI), Wichita Falls (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Vancouver (WA), Friendswood (TX), Surprise (AZ), Niagara Falls (NY), Perris (CA), Fayetteville (AR), Irving (TX), Warren (MI), Sugar Land (TX), Corpus Christi (TX), Baltimore (MD), Memphis (TN), Las Cruces (NM), Berkeley Township (NJ), Kinston (NC), North Miami (FL), Toledo (OH), Manteca (CA), Hutto (TX), Glendora (CA), Laramie (WY), Austin (TX), Killeen (TX), Independence (MO), Montgomery (AL), Attleboro (MA), Mission Viejo (CA), Shawnee (KS), Milpitas (CA), Waco (TX), Sachse (TX), Shawnee (OK), Reno (NV), Dayton (OH), Naugatuck (CT), Lancaster (TX), Florissant (MO), North Las Vegas (NV), Daytona Beach (FL), Edinburg (TX), Titusville (FL), Kansas City (MO), Louisville (KY), Durham (NC), Port St. Lucie (FL), San Jose (CA), North Port (FL), Manassas (VA), Union City (NJ), Attleboro (MA), Murrieta (CA), Deltona (FL), Riverside (CA), Westminster (CA), San Bernardino (CA), Santa Fe (NM), Waxahachie (TX), Summerville (SC), Altoona (PA), Columbia (SC), Corona, (CA), Rialto (CA), Columbus (GA), Asheville (NC), Gainesville (FL), Houston (TX), Bridgeport (CT), Greensboro (NC), Palm Bay (FL), Hofmann Estates (IL), Virginia Beach (VA), East Hartford (CT), DeSoto (TX), Pittsburgh (PA)
Canada: Halifax (NS), Victoria (BC), Burlington (ON), Brampton (ON), Regina (SK), Niagara Falls (ON), Red Deer (AB), Saanich (BC), Newmarket (ON), Surrey (BC)
