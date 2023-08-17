Global Popcorn Machine Market Unleash Popping Possibilities: A Global Taste of Crunchy Innovation: states AMI
Global Popcorn Machine Market Recorded Revenue of US$ 302.9 Million in 2022, Expected to Witness CAGR of 3.3% From 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Popcorn Machine Market Outline
Popcorn machines have become integral to entertainment venues, households, and events, driving demand from both ends of the consumer spectrum. Key players within the popcorn machine market are diligently working to engineer user-friendly culinary apparatus, aiming to captivate the attention of customers and end-users alike. Furthermore, these manufacturers are strategically ensuring the widespread availability of these machines through both online and offline retail channels, thereby amplifying the market's expansion. The incorporation of self-service dispensing technology within popcorn machines is anticipated to serve as an additional catalyst for advancing market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic instigated a wave of challenges and opportunities. While the closure of cinemas and public spaces initially impacted the market, the increasing demand for home-based entertainment and convenience foods led to a surge in interest for residential popcorn machines. As the world navigates towards recovery, factors such as rising disposable incomes, heightened health consciousness, and the growing adoption of online retail platforms are reshaping the industry.
Global Popcorn Machine Market Growth Drivers
• Home Entertainment Boom: The popcorn machine market in 2022 experienced demand owing to the surge in home entertainment. With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding public gatherings due to the pandemic, more people are opting for home-based entertainment solutions. This has led to an increased demand for residential popcorn machines that allow families to recreate the movie theater experience at home. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on developing compact, user-friendly machines that cater to this growing trend.
• Healthy Snacking Trend: The global shift towards healthier eating habits has prompted the popcorn machine market to adapt accordingly. Consumers are increasingly looking for snack options that are not only delicious but also health-conscious. In response, popcorn machines are offering healthier popping alternatives, such as air-popped or oil-free popcorn. These options resonate with health-conscious consumers who desire a guilt-free snack. For instance, the demand for air-popped popcorn machines has surged, with consumers valuing the low-calorie and whole-grain nature of this snack.
• Rise of Home Entertainment Culture: The continued growth of home entertainment culture, further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, has spurred the demand for residential popcorn machines. With more people opting to enjoy movies and streaming content at home, the convenience of having a popcorn machine has gained immense popularity. Families and individuals seek to replicate the cinematic experience, making freshly popped popcorn a key component of their leisure time. This trend has led to innovations in residential popcorn machine designs, such as compact and user-friendly models that seamlessly integrate into modern home setups.
Global Popcorn Machine Market Key Insights & Developments:
• The recent introduction of Gold Medal's Ready Series of cashless popcorn vending machines exemplifies a transformative innovation in the popcorn industry. Imagine visiting a bustling movie theater, where the aroma of freshly popped popcorn fills the air. With the new Ready Series machines in place, patrons can now approach the popcorn station, select their desired popcorn option, and conveniently make payment using their credit or debit cards. This seamless transaction eliminates the need for cash transactions or waiting in line at a cash register. For instance, a family attending a movie night can easily choose their preferred popcorn flavor, size, and toppings, then pay for their selection using their card. Once the payment is made, they simply press a button, and the machine starts the popping process. Within moments, the delightful scent of popcorn fills the air, and the freshly popped treat is dispensed into a waiting bag or container. The commercial models segment emerges as the dominant force within the market, commanding more than 70% of the total revenue share. This robust performance is primarily attributed to the upsurge in theaters and multiplex cinemas. the heightened demand from food service providers has significantly bolstered the growth trajectory of this segment. Looking ahead, the residential sector is poised for noteworthy expansion over the upcoming eight years. This growth surge is underpinned by a rising interest among households to embrace popcorn as a health-conscious snack or even a breakfast alternative, effectively replacing conventional high-carbohydrate and high-sugar choices like cereals and bread.
• The North America holds a significant market share in 2022 and dominated the global popcorn machine market. This dominance can be attributed to the strong popcorn consumption culture, particularly in the United States. Popcorn is deeply ingrained in the culture as a popular standalone snack and a companion during movie theater visits. The high demand for popcorn machines is driven by the widespread presence of multiplex theaters, entertainment venues, and commercial spaces in the region. Freshly popped popcorn is highly appealing to North American consumers, as it enhances leisure activities like movie-watching and provides a satisfying everyday indulgence.
Global Popcorn Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In February 2023, Shandong Longze Machinery Co., Ltd, a manufacturer of popcorn machines in China, has launched a new line of popcorn machines. The new machines are designed to produce large quantities of popcorn quickly and efficiently, making them ideal for use in commercial settings. The new machines feature a variety of innovative features, including a built-in air popper, a heated warming tray, and a removable kettle for easy cleaning.
In May 2023, Gold Medal introduced advancement in popcorn dispensing technology with the launch of its Ready Series cashless models. This innovative line of self-serve popcorn vending machines presents a significant leap in convenience and efficiency. The Ready Series redefines the popcorn vending experience by incorporating cashless payment systems and push-button dispensers into a comprehensive fresh popcorn vending solution.
o Benchmark USA Inc.
o C. Cretors & Company
o Cuisinart.
o Elite Gourmet
o funtimepopcorn.
o Gold Medal Products Co.
o Great Northern Popcorn
o Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
o National Presto Industries, Inc.
o Nostalgia Products.
o Shandong Longze Machinery Co., Ltd
o Snappy Popcorn.
o VONSHEF
o Whirley Pop
o Other Industry Participants
Global Popcorn Machine Market
By Product
o Residential Models
o Commercial Models
By Distribution Channel
o Hypermarkets, Departmental stores and supermarkets
o Specialty stores
o Online stores
By Price Range
o Economy
o Mid-range
o Premium
By Capacity
o Low Volume
o Medium Volume
o High Volume
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
