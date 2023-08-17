Never Give Up Day Ignites August 18 with Record City Proclamations in US and Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up Day, the annual celebration of resilience and determination, is making history with a record-breaking number of cities across the United States and Canada proclaiming August 18 as a day to honor and embrace the spirit of never giving up. This remarkable display of unity and commitment reflects the growing recognition of the importance of perseverance in overcoming challenges.
In a sweeping movement, cities large and small are joining the Never Give Up Day initiative, demonstrating their dedication to fostering a culture of unwavering courage and resilience. Proclamations from city officials stand as testaments to the impact of Never Give Up Day on communities and individuals alike.
"The overwhelming response from cities across the US and Canada in proclaiming Never Give Up Day is a testament to the universal appeal of this movement," said Alain Horowitz at Never Give Up Day. "It's an honor to witness cities coming together to acknowledge the significance of never giving up and to inspire their residents to embrace life's challenges with a positive and resilient mindset."
As Never Give Up Day gains momentum and captures the hearts of cities across the US, the August 18th celebration stands as a testament to the power of resilience to transform communities and individuals, reminding us all that challenges are merely stepping stones on the path to success.
Join the movement and be a part of the nationwide celebration of Never Give Up Day on August 18. Share your stories of triumph, hope, and determination using #NeverGiveUpDay, and together, let us inspire a nation that stands strong, united in the face of life's trials. Visit http://www.nevergiveupdayshop.com to access your free Never Give Up Day ribbon image. For more information about Never Give Up Day, please visit http://www.nevergiveupday.com
100 Cities proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day
USA: Sunnyvale (CA), Wenatchee (WA), Bossier City (LA), Lakeland (FL), Thornton (CO), Cibolo (TX), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Milwaukee (WI), Linden (NJ), Fate (TX), Tempe (AZ), Springfield (OR), San Marcos (TX), Brownsville (TX), Loveland (CO), Oakley (CA), Boulder (CO), Rocklin (CA), Kauai (HI), Wichita Falls (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Vancouver (WA), Friendswood (TX), Surprise (AZ), Niagara Falls (NY), Perris (CA), Fayetteville (AR), Irving (TX), Warren (MI), Sugar Land (TX), Corpus Christi (TX), Baltimore (MD), Memphis (TN), Las Cruces (NM), Berkeley Township (NJ), Kinston (NC), North Miami (FL), Toledo (OH), Manteca (CA), Hutto (TX), Glendora (CA), Laramie (WY), Austin (TX), Killeen (TX), Independence (MO), Montgomery (AL), Attleboro (MA), Mission Viejo (CA), Shawnee (KS), Milpitas (CA), Waco (TX), Sachse (TX), Shawnee (OK), Reno (NV), Dayton (OH), Naugatuck (CT), Lancaster (TX), Florissant (MO), North Las Vegas (NV), Daytona Beach (FL), Edinburg (TX), Titusville (FL), Kansas City (MO), Louisville (KY), Durham (NC), Port St. Lucie (FL), San Jose (CA), North Port (FL), Manassas (VA), Union City (NJ), Attleboro (MA), Murrieta (CA), Deltona (FL), Riverside (CA), Westminster (CA), San Bernardino (CA), Santa Fe (NM), Waxahachie (TX), Summerville (SC), Altoona (PA), Columbia (SC), Corona, (CA), Rialto (CA), Columbus (GA), Asheville (NC), Gainesville (FL), Houston (TX), Bridgeport (CT), Greensboro (NC), Palm Bay (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Virginia Beach (VA), East Hartford (CT), DeSoto (TX), Pittsburgh (PA)
Canada: Halifax (NS), Victoria (BC), Burlington (ON), Brampton (ON), Regina (SK), Niagara Falls (ON), Red Deer (AB), Saanich (BC), Newmarket (ON), Surrey (BC)
