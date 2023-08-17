Coffee Pods Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% to reach US$28 billion by 2028
The global coffee pods market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from US$19,653.911 million in 2021 to US$27,935.034 million by 2028.
A major prime factor driving the Global Coffee Pods Market growth is the rising e-commerce industry coupled with online retailing.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global coffee pods market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$27,935.034 million by 2028.
The prime factor driving the Global Coffee Pods Market growth is the rising e-commerce and online retailing.
Within the beverage sector, the global coffee pods market is a dynamic and continually expanding landscape. Coffee pods provide consumers looking for a quick and tasty coffee experience with convenience, consistency, and a range of flavors. Coffee pods have grown in popularity as at-home brewing techniques have become more common, as have hectic lifestyles. As coffee culture continues to develop throughout the world, the market for coffee pods remains a source of innovation, catering to the different preferences of coffee fans worldwide. The worldwide coffee pod market is expanding rapidly as a result of a confluence of critical elements that define its rise and importance. Coffee pods' convenience and time-saving capabilities are critical growth drivers. In today's fast-paced world, customers demand quick and easy coffee solutions that complement their on-the-go lifestyle.
Another motivator is the expansion of the at-home coffee culture. Coffee pods give an accessible and reliable approach to get café-like experiences without leaving home as more people enjoy preparing their own coffee. The availability of a wide range of flavors and diverse options appeals to changing customer tastes. Coffee pods come in a variety of flavors, mixes, and intensities, allowing customers to experiment with and personalize their coffee experience. Eco-friendly and sustainable trends are popular among environmentally conscientious customers. Brands that provide biodegradable or recyclable coffee pods match these principles, which increases consumer loyalty.
Convenient coffee solutions are in high demand due to urbanization and hectic lives. Coffee pods, regardless of location, provide an immediately available supply of high-quality coffee. Coffee machine technological developments improve the brewing process, contributing to market growth. Consumers seeking improved coffee experiences are drawn to innovative features and smart functionality. Strategic marketing and branding activities recruit and keep a loyal consumer base by emphasizing unique selling propositions and premium features. The advent of e-commerce and online retailing platforms makes coffee pods more accessible, allowing consumers to simply acquire their favorite items. Consumers seeking personalized coffee experiences are influenced by customization and personalization trends. Customizable coffee pod brands capitalize on this trend, supporting development. According to the NCA, the percentage of individuals who prefer specialty coffee has risen from 36% in 2021 to 43% in 2022. Finally, the worldwide coffee pods market relies on aspects like convenience, increasing consumer tastes, sustainability, technical advances, and smart marketing efforts, all of which contribute to the market's development and ensure its continuing significance in the beverage sector.
The global coffee pods market has been categorized based on type, caffeine content, flavor, distribution channel, and geography. The market has been segmented based on type into hard pods, and soft pods. Flavor is further classified into regular, and flavored.
By region, Europe leads the global coffee pods market, owing to its strong coffee culture, high consumer demand, and broad use of simple preparation techniques. Coffee pods' appeal has been fostered by the region's passion for exceptional coffee experiences, along with a fast-paced lifestyle. The existence of large coffee companies and new product options, as well as well-established coffee traditions in nations such as Italy and France, all contribute to Europe's supremacy. Furthermore, the region's emphasis on sustainability and ecologically friendly practices corresponds with the rising desire for environmentally responsible coffee pod solutions, cementing Europe's position at the forefront of the global coffee pods industry.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the global coffee pods market that have been covered include Starbucks Corporation, Luigi Lavazza SpA, Dunkin Brands (DD IP Holder LLC), The Kraft Heinz Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Acquired by JAB Holding Company), and Nestle SA among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the global coffee pods market on the following basis
• By Type
o Hard Pods
o Soft Pods
• By Caffeine Content
o Regular
o Decaffeinated
• By Flavor
o Regular
o Flavored
• By Distribution Channel
o Offline
o Online
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
