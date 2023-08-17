Agriculture Sensor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s agriculture sensor market forecast, the agriculture sensor market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.38 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the agriculture sensor market industry is due to the increasing adoption of smart farming practices. North America region is expected to hold the largest agriculture sensor market share. Major agriculture sensor companies include Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas Sl, Auroras, Acquity Agriculture, Pycno, Agsmarts Inc., Edyn, Acclima Inc., Caipos Gmbh.

Agriculture Sensor Market Segments
● By Sensor Type: Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Location Sensor
● By Application: Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping and Monitoring, Disease Detection and Control, Weed Mapping, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agriculture sensor are used in smart farming to assist farmers in optimizing and monitoring crops. Agricultural sensors help farmers respond to the dynamically changing conditions of the environment. Rising global temperatures, leading to change in an environment unsuitable for crops, can already be predicted with the help of agriculture sensors. The wide range of benefits from precision agriculture includes weather forecasts, real-time farm tracking, and optimum field requirements

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Agriculture Sensor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Agriculture Sensor Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Agriculture Sensor Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

