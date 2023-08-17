Tissue Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Tissue Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tissue Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the tissue diagnostic market. As per TBRC’s tissue diagnostic market forecast, the tissue diagnostic market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.74 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.0% through the forecast period.

The rising incidence of cancer will propel the tissue diagnostics market demand during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest tissue diagnostic market share. Major players in the market include Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Hologic, Qiagen, Bio Rad, BD, Genemed Biotechnologies Inc., Siemens, Merck KGaA, Cell Signaling Technology.

Tissue Diagnostic Market Segments

1) By Product: Consumables, Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes, Instruments, Slide Staining System, Scanner, Tissue Processing system

2) By Technology: Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Digital Pathology And Workflow Management, Special Staining

3) By Disease: Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

4) By End User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations

This type of diagnostic refers to a medical procedure that uses instruments to remove and stain tissue that must be sent to a laboratory or pathology department for documentation of what was excised for patient care (for tissue diagnostics). This offers measurements and descriptions, including any abnormalities, and an interpretation (or diagnosis) of health or disease status, under applicable legislation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Tissue Diagnostic Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Tissue Diagnostic Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

