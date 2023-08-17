Submit Release
Printing Leader Inks New Deal to Power Online Growth for Franchises with TrusPresence

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) a marketing software service provider, announced that a leading US printing and marketing company has renewed its enterprise-level agreement with Bridgeline's online franchise solution, TruPresence.

The printing powerhouse has expanded its enterprise contract to $94k over a 12-month period to continue to leverage the TruPresence platform to drive its online reach across its 300+ local business centers. The company has been in business for over 50 years and was one of the first US printers to expand its footprint internationally. With the help of the TruPresence platform, the business is able to target their business to local markets and provide tailored messaging, products and services at the franchisee level..

TruPresence helps franchises of all sizes scale their online presence and grow their businesses, leveraging a single solution to manage all their digital marketing and website content management across multiple locations with ease. SportClips, 7Eleven, Triumph, and The UPS Store are just some of the major franchise brand names that partner with TruPresence.

"Our ongoing partnership with one of the largest national printing companies highlights their trust in TruPresence to drive their digital growth," said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com


