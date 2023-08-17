Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) industry is poised for remarkable growth and innovation. Advancements in imaging technology, coupled with increasing demand for non-invasive and radiation-free diagnostic procedures, are expected to drive the adoption of CEUS across various medical specialties. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will enhance image analysis, enabling more accurate and efficient diagnosis. Additionally, the development of novel contrast agents with improved safety profiles and enhanced imaging capabilities will expand the range of applications for CEUS, from cardiovascular and liver imaging to oncology and beyond. As healthcare focuses on personalized medicine, CEUS's ability to provide real-time functional and molecular information will position it as a crucial tool for tailored patient care and treatment monitoring, revolutionizing medical imaging practices in the foreseeable future.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is attributed to the rising use of contrast-enhanced ultrasound equipment for cancer detection and diagnosis, the introduction of AI and machine learning, and increasing adoption by end-user facilities.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.1 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market major players covered in the report, such as:

GE Healthcare (US)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (US)

Bracco Imaging SpA (Italy)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Ltd. (China)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market based on product, application, end-user, and region.

Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market, by Product

Equipment

Contrast Agents Molecule-targeted Microbubbles Nanoparticle Microbubbles

Software and Services

Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market, by Application

Diagnostic Applications Cardiology Hepatic/Liver Nephrology/Kidney Other Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications Cardiology Vascular Oncology Other Therapeutic Applications



Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market, by End User

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market include:

Senior Management

End Users

R&D Department

Finance/Procurement Department

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Esaote SpA launched a new premium ultrasound system, MyLab X90. This system has high contrast resolution and supports higher accuracy. It is equipped with augmented insight and can be utilized to contrast-enhanced ultrasound procedures. It simplifies the workflow and delivers exceptional image quality.

In 2021, Mindary launched the general imaging diagnostic ultrasound system. Resona I9 is equipped with the latest technologies and delivers improved efficiency. It supports precise analysis and provides accurate results. It can be efficiently used to perform contrast-enhanced ultrasound procedures and can be easily transported for mobile service.

In 2021, Esaote SpA launched the MyLab X75 ultrasound system. This system can be effectively used for liver quantification. This system offers improved contrast resolution. It can be efficiently used to perform liver assessment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market:

Question 1: What is the expected addressable market value of the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market over a six-year period?

Answer: The global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is expected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2028 from USD 1.55 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Question 2: Which segment based on product is expected to garner the highest traction within the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market?

Answer: Based on the product, the ultrasound contrast agent segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Question 3: What strategies are top market players adopting to penetrate emerging regions?

Answer: The major players in the market use partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, and product launch as important growth tactics

Question 4: What are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market?

Answer: The presence of alternative techniques and the shortage of skilled sonographers is expected to limit the growth of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market.

Question 5: Which are the major companies in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market?

Answer: The major companies in the market are GE Healthcare (US), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (US), Bracco Imaging SpA (Italy), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the size of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market based on product, application, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to three major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the RoAPAC).

To profile the key players in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market, such as product launches; agreements; expansions; and mergers & acquisitions.

