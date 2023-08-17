SIOS Technology Named to the “2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina” List by SC Biz News and the Best Companies Group

SIOS honored for the fourth consecutive year; ranked #4 in its category

SAN MATEO, Calif. and COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced that it was named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the fourth consecutive year, moving from a ranking of #21 in the small employer category to #4 in the medium employer category. SC Biz News created this eighteenth annual program in partnership with the Best Companies Group.



The headquarters of SIOS’ research and development facility as well as its professional services and support departments are located at the M. Bert Storey Engineering and Innovation Center at the University of South Carolina’s College of Engineering and Computing in Columbia. SIOS high availability and disaster recovery solutions have become the gold star standard for protecting critical Windows and Linux applications like SQL Server, SAP HANA, and Oracle across cloud, hybrid cloud and datacenter from downtime and disasters.

“We are truly honored to be named to the SC Biz News’ list of Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the fourth consecutive year,” said Nobu Kita, Chairman, President and CEO, SIOS Technology. “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and excellence of our exceptional team at SIOS who are committed to delivering world-class high availability solutions to our customers worldwide by also fostering a collaborative, supportive and innovative work environment, earning us a reputation as a best company to work for.”

Best Places to Work honorees were determined using several criteria through Best Companies Group. They must first meet or exceed the minimum response rate required on an employee survey in order for their data to be looked at. The overall score is a combination of the employee survey (worth 75%) and the Employer Questionnaire (worth 25%). Best Companies Group then looks for at least an 80% positive response from employees and alignment across the eight core focus areas on the employee survey: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits, and Overall Engagement.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com