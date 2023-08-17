MyWay Mobile Storage partners with Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard to host the 9th Annual Cornhole Classic
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage is pleased to partner with Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard to host the 9th Annual Cornhole Classic. The event this year will again be held at Acrisure Stadium on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, September 3rd, 2023. In addition to Cornhole competition there will be raffles, music, and access to the Acrisure Stadium Kickoff and Rib Festival. Cornhole Classic doors open at 11am, and tournament play begins at noon. Two-person teams will compete in either the Social (for backyard/tailgate players) or Open (for league/pro players) tournaments.
Nine years ago, Jeff Hancher, President of Jeff Hancher Enterprises, then with Cintas Corporation, created the event to support veterans. Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage Market Owner and former Cintas General Manager, loved the idea and immediately joined on as co-host. Since inception, the Cornhole Classic has raised more than $200,000 to support veterans in the Pittsburgh area.
Hancher commented, “The event keeps growing and being in the mix of one of Pittsburgh’s great annual traditions, the Rib Fest at Acrisure Stadium again this year, we are expecting more folks than ever. The number of teams has more than tripled since the first Cornhole Classic. Support for Veterans Place has also increased. That first year, I think it was about $6,000 or $7,000.” Hancher continued, “I can’t say enough about our beneficiary, Veterans Place. They are terrific to work with and bring so much energy to the event. They hope to support even more veterans this year.”
There will be up to 70 cornhole teams competing in the Social bracket for the $500 first place Grand Prize. The Open bracket will have up to 30 teams competing for the $1,000 first place prize. In addition to cornhole, there will be food and beverages at the Rib Fest which can be brought into the stadium, and a raffle featuring Steelers memorabilia and other popular items. More information about the Rib Fest can be found at https://acrisurestadium.com/ribfest/.
“MyWay Mobile Storage is thrilled to support veterans with this event again this year,” says event partner, Ed Sickmund. Sickmund continued, “Veterans Place has a vision to develop strong community partnerships, bringing collective networks and expertise to help veterans grow and thrive. We applaud that vision, and love that the money raised by Pittsburghers at this event will be put to good use locally providing critical services.”
“Fundraisers like this cornhole tournament help Veterans Place expand and improve our uniquely structured programs for veterans experiencing homelessness in the Pittsburgh area as they transition from homeless to home,” said Shannon Hagy, Executive Director of Veterans Place. “It’s also an opportunity to educate the public and raise awareness about veteran homelessness in our area. Through our programs and services, Veterans Place is here to support the needs of each individual veteran. We are very grateful to our community for their continued support of our veterans.”
“Every year the event gets better and better,” said Ed Sickmund. “The addition of the Open bracket and the increased prize money last year really ups the competition. And we continue to have terrific support from area businesses. I encourage everyone to come on out to Acrisure Stadium and join the fun for a good cause.”
Registration rates—Social $90, Open $100. To register a team or donate please visit: https://www.veteransplaceusa.org/cornhole-2023. For more information or questions, contact Maria at 412-363-0500.
About Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard:
Veterans Place is a local nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness among veterans here in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region. Founded in 1996, Veterans Place works to help veterans become engaged, valuable citizens who contribute to their communities. Each year Veterans Place helps more than 800 veterans through their programs.
Veterans Place serves homeless veterans through a number of unique programs including the Veterans Resource Center, the Transitional Housing Program, and Workforce Development. The Veterans Resource Center operates as the front line for homeless veterans and a gateway to other programs and services. Veterans are transported from shelters and the streets to the Veterans Place facility for meals, clothing, case management and other services designed to address the root causes of homelessness.
The Transitional Housing Program can accommodate up 48 male and female veterans for up to a 24-month stay. Veterans in the program receive recovery support, case management, financial management and employment/educational support designed to build their self-sufficiency with the goal of obtaining permanent housing. The Workforce Development Program addresses employment needs, including resume reviews, mock interviews, and connections to employers and additional education, for unemployed and underemployed veterans.
More information about Veterans Place is available online at https://www.veteransplaceusa.org/.
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit https://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
