Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers sustainable plastic packaging market analysis and every facet of the sustainable plastic packaging market research. As per TBRC’s sustainable plastic packaging market forecast, the sustainable plastic packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $143.22 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in adoption of materials from different industries will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest sustainable plastic packaging market share. Major players in the market include Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki OYJ, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Mondi plc, Tetra Laval International SA., BASF SE, DS Smith, Genpak LLC.

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Segments

1) By Packaging Type: Rigid, Flexible, Industrial

2) By Packaging Format: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging

3) By Process: Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable

4) By End-Use Sector: Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Other End-Use Sectors

This type of plastic packaging are used to package different kinds of items such as food and beverage, healthcare and others. This type of plastic packaging is generally recyclable, reusable, or biodegradable depending on the chemicals used during the manufacturing process making it a preferred choice for organizations due to its lightweight and low cost. It minimizes dependency on fossil fuels, reduces the consumption of natural resources, promotes energy-efficient manufacturing, reduces landfills, and improves ocean cleanliness.

