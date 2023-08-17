Commissioning of a factory for the production of construction stones in the city of Khorugh and visiting the exhibition of the products of the industrial enterprises of GBAO Province

TAJIKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, in the city of Khorugh, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited "Suman" LLC and got acquainted with the production process.

This enterprise is engaged in the production of construction and decorative stones using modern industry technology.

The company has the opportunity to produce and offer to buyers up to 80 square meters per day and up to 2400 square meters per month.

The most modern production lines from well-known companies of the People's Republic of China are installed in the enterprise. While the development and construction works are in full swing in the country, the demand for this type of products is high in the region and in other cities and districts of the country.

The rugged mountains of Badakhshan are the main source of supply of raw materials for this enterprise, and its use facilitates the development of production and the creation of new jobs.

"Suman" LLC processes 8 types of granite, 2 types of slate, 2 types of ophicalcite and 3 types of marble.

"Suman" LLC was founded by the local businessman Edi Firoghatov, and 70 local residents, who have mastered the subtleties of working with the company's devices, got well-paid jobs.

The enterprise was built on the territory of the industrial zone of the city of Khorugh on the area of 1.5 hectares of land. The opening of the enterprise is a continuation of the implementation of the "Industrial Development Strategy in the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030", and its operation at the new stage of the development of the city of Khorugh made an input to the increase of production capacity.

Also, in order to develop production and create new jobs, 4 more enterprises are planned to be built in "Tem" industrial zone of Khorugh city by other businessmen and investors.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, considered the contribution of such patriotic entrepreneurs and local builders to the development of production and the creation of new jobs as an example and worthy of support, and gave them useful instructions and advice for the development of their work in the future.

Here the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon also visited the exhibition of the products of industrial enterprises of the region.

It was reported that in 6 months of this year, industrial enterprises of the region produced products worth 75.1 million somoni. There are currently 88 industrial enterprises operating in the region, and work on the establishment of textile industry enterprises, non-ferrous metallurgy, light and food industry, construction products, and automobile manufacturing is ongoing.

The Head of State was informed that by the celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the construction and operation of 92 more industrial enterprises with 1440 new jobs are planned in the region, and this plan is being implemented periodically with the support of the Government of the country. Already in 6 months of this year, 6 new enterprises have started operating in the cities and districts of the region, and this indicator will be increased to 29 by the end of the year.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave special instructions to officials to achieve the set goals, including increasing the number of industrial enterprises, fully processing local raw materials and manufacturing competitive products.