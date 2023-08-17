Opening of general secondary education institution No. 8, presentation of projects for the construction of new general secondary education institutions and the central hospital of the city of Khorugh

TAJIKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened the second building of the general secondary education institution No. 8 in Khorughi Bolo neighborhood.

According to the project, the educational institution consists of three buildings and is intended for 640 students in two shifts.

The first building of the school was opened on August 21, 2020 by the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon.

The third building of the educational institution will be put to use on the eve of the 35th anniversary of state independence.

12 classrooms and 9 methodical-technical rooms, as well as two music classrooms, an art and engraving classroom, a computer science class, archive rooms and a nurse's room were built in the second building of the general secondary education institution No. 8.

In total, the two buildings of this state-of-the-art educational institution have 32 classrooms and 13 different rooms for arts and computer studies.

In the modern educational institution, 29 teachers are engaged in education of 345 pupils.

The customer of the facility is the Directorate of Construction of Governmental Facilities of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the construction works are carried out by "Sharif Sh.S." LLC. During the construction works, more than 200 local residents were provided with well-paid jobs.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of the construction work and thanked the workers and builders for the successful completion of the work within the specified time.

After the opening of the new school building in this place, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the design of the construction of two other educational institutions and the city's central hospital.

During the presentation, it was informed that general secondary education institution No. 4 is intended for 240 pupils and general secondary education institution No. 6 is foreseen for 430 students.

Here, the Leader of the Nation also got acquainted with the construction project of the Central Hospital of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province in the city of Khorugh.

According to the project, the hospital will consist of 6 floors, and it will be built taking into account modern industry requirements. This hospital is designed for 200 beds, it provides all necessary conditions for examination and treatment of patients.

The head of state instructed the officials of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, as well as construction organizations and agencies, to build the facility within the specified time and with high quality.