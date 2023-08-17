Global Nano Drones Market Is Projected To Grow At A 29% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Nano Drones Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nano Drones Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers nano drones market analysis and every facet of the nano drones market research. As per TBRC’s nano drones market forecast, the nano drones market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.81 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 29.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in the adoption of nano-drones by military bodies is contributing to the growth of the nano-drones market. North America is expected to hold the largest nano drones market share. Major nano drones market leaders include AeroVironment Inc., Aerix Drone, Extreme Fliers, Drona Aviation Pvt Ltd., Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd., Mota Group Inc., Parrot SA, Prox Dynamics, Skyrocket Toys LLC, Horizon Hobby, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems.

Nano Drones Market Segments

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Nano Drones, Rotor Nano Drones, Flapping Wing Nano Drones, Others

2) By Payload: Camera, Control Systems, Tracking Systems, Others

3) By End User: Consumer, Military Or Law Enforcement, Others

These types of drones refer to extremely small drones or remote-controlled aircraft. They are built with smaller-sized rotors and motors and hence are light in weight, small in size, portable, and easier to control and navigate.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

