Heartland Express Inc. Earns Carrier Of The Year And Platinum Award For On-Time Service From FedEx Express

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (www.heartlandexpress.com) (Nasdaq: HTLD) is pleased to announce it has received two service awards from FedEx Express for fiscal year 2023 (period June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023). Heartland Express has been awarded both the FedEx Express “Platinum Award for 99.98% On-Time Service” and “FedEx National Carrier of the Year” award.



Heartland Express has received the distinguished “Carrier of the Year” award from FedEx Express sixteen times in the last seventeen years and now thirteen years in a row. Heartland Express has again reached nearly perfect service levels at 99.98% on time, on more than 21,000 shipments during the year. Another major accomplishment in the current year is that we have now achieved recognized service-level awards in each of the past twenty-two years through this amazing relationship.

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to points in the U.S. and worldwide. They are known to be among a group of shippers with the most service-sensitive freight in the transportation industry and the standards set by FedEx Express are critical to their performance for their customers. Heartland Express’ Service for Success model supports the reputation of FedEx Express for delivery of time-sensitive shipments. Heartland Express is pleased to be a part of that success through delivering award-winning service consistently for many years.

“This year has truly been an amazing accomplishment in a challenging operating environment, and we couldn’t be prouder of our professional drivers and our entire team. Their dedication and determination are focused on delivering only the best service each day and has resulted in the long list of current and past awards noted below,” said Heartland Express CEO Mike Gerdin. “Heartland’s motto of “Service for Success,” and our foundation of disciplined operational processes are behind our ability to deliver these outstanding results year after year. The collective teamwork among the employees of Heartland Express and the employees of FedEx Express is a tremendous long-term affiliation over the past twenty-two years. We look forward to many more successful years ahead - Thank you FedEx Express!”

2002 to 2006 —Platinum Service Level (2), Gold Service Level (2) and Bronze Service Level (1)

2007—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2008—99.98% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2009—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2010—99.93% Platinum Service Level

2011—99.83% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2012—99.87% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2013—99.80% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2014—99.82% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2015—99.92% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2016—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2017—99.97% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2018—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2019—99.93% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2020—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2021—99.99% Platinum Service Level – National Carrier of the Year

2022 – 99.98% Platinum Service Level – National Carrier of the Year

2023 – 99.98% Platinum Service Level – National Carrier of the Year

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

Contact: Heartland Express, Inc. 319-645-7060

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer or Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer