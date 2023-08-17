TAIWAN, August 17 - President Tsai meets permanent representatives to the United Nations Office at Geneva from Taiwan's diplomatic allies

On the morning of August 17, President Tsai Ing-wen met with permanent representatives to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations from Taiwan's diplomatic allies. In remarks, President Tsai thanked our diplomatic allies for continuing to speak up for Taiwan at international venues. President Tsai expressed hope that our allies will continue to strongly support Taiwan's international participation and added that Taiwan will continue working hard to raise awareness among friends worldwide about the importance of Taiwan's participation in the UN system and other international organizations.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Let me begin by welcoming to the Presidential Office the permanent representatives to the UN Office at Geneva of Taiwan's diplomatic allies. Ambassador Chitra Talatoka Jeremiah previously served as Nauru's ambassador to Taiwan. I am delighted to see you again. And Ambassador Doreen deBrum, who has visited many times, is quite familiar with Taiwan. Ambassador Vuyile Dumisani Dlamini and Ambassador Ángela María Chávez Bietti are on their first trip to Taiwan. I have no doubt this visit will afford you a deeper understanding of our country.

As permanent representatives to Geneva, you promote the work of the UN system and other international organizations. That is a major responsibility. Thank you for taking advantage of the summer vacation in Europe to visit us, demonstrating your staunch support of Taiwan. Over the years, Taiwan has upheld the spirit of steadfast diplomacy and mutual assistance for mutual benefit. Working with our diplomatic allies, we have launched numerous cooperative projects. Such cooperation has not only been fruitful but has also strengthened bilateral friendships.

In 2018, I led a delegation to the Kingdom of Eswatini. King Mswati III has since visited Taiwan twice. When I traveled to the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Republic of Nauru in 2019, I was delighted to see the results of our cooperation. Last year, President Russ Joseph Kun of Nauru led a delegation of government officials on a state visit to Taiwan. This April, I visited the Republic of Guatemala. President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla and I together witnessed the achievements of our bilateral cooperation in medicine and technology. These close interactions demonstrate the profound friendship between Taiwan and its diplomatic allies.

Our allies have always been a positive force in facilitating Taiwan's engagement with the world. I want to thank all our diplomatic allies for continuing to speak up for Taiwan at international venues. Last September, at the General Debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, President Giammattei of Guatemala and President David Kabua of the Marshall Islands called for justice for Taiwan. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I wish to extend my sincerest gratitude to you all.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world saw that Taiwan was willing and able to contribute. Unfortunately, Taiwan is still excluded from the World Health Organization. I would like to reiterate that political factors should not take precedence over the right to health. Taiwan has an advanced and comprehensive healthcare system and extensive experience in combating infectious diseases, and we are able to share our expertise with our international partners.

In the future, I hope that our diplomatic allies will continue to strongly support Taiwan's international participation. And Taiwan will continue working hard to raise awareness among friends worldwide about the importance of Taiwan's participation in the UN system and other international organizations. In closing, I again thank you all for visiting Taiwan and wish you a pleasant and productive stay.

Ambassador Dlamini then delivered remarks, saying that it is a great honor and a privilege to make an address on this auspicious occasion and to speak for and on behalf of the ambassadors based in Geneva who represent the good friends of the Republic of China (Taiwan). He extended his warm greetings to President Tsai and the people of Taiwan and thanked them most sincerely for the warm welcome and reception extended to the permanent representatives since their arrival in this beautiful country, Taiwan. He said that this is testimony of the brotherhood that their countries enjoy with the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Ambassador Dlamini stated that the permanent representatives coming to Taiwan is testament to their steadfast commitment to enhancing collaboration and efficiency between their countries and the Republic of China (Taiwan), adding that they are here to forge and further strengthen the traditional close and friendly relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and their respective countries. He mentioned that their visit here comes at a time when there is a major geopolitical shift in the international fora, which requires them to seek beneficial opportunities by further strengthening cooperation in peace, security, and development.

Ambassador Dlamini emphasized that as Taiwan's friends in Geneva, they will remain strategic allies with Taiwan and will continue their call for the inclusion of Taiwan in international organizations, global forums, and the UN system. He added that they will continue to advocate for the readmission of Taiwan as a member of the UN family, for they share the common view that the exclusion of Taiwan from UN affairs is unfair and unjustifiable, considering the great contributions that Taiwan is making to the world in many spheres of life.

Ambassador Dlamini concluded by reaffirming that they will continue to nurture the cordial, warm, and reciprocal relations that exist between Taiwan and their countries and by wishing the government and people of Taiwan continued unity, peace, and prosperity.