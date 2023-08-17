EU to redirect €135 million planned for programmes with Russia and Belarus to cooperation with Ukraine and Moldova

On 16 August, the European Commission decided to transfer €135 million, originally planned for the 2021-2027 Interreg NEXT programmes with Russia and Belarus, to Interreg programmes with Ukraine and Moldova.

“The decision to cancel the originally envisaged cooperation with Russia and Belarus through our Interreg programmes is the result of the brutal war of Russia against Ukraine,” said the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira.

This funding could support a range of activities, including Solidarity Lanes and the development of cross-border transport links, health services, education and research projects, and social inclusion schemes.

It will also reinforce the institutional and administrative capacity of Ukrainian and Moldovan public authorities, managing EU funds.

In March 2022, following the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and in line with the measures adopted by the EU, the Commission had initially suspended cooperation with Russia and its ally Belarus within the Interreg programmes.

As a result, €26 million were redirected to support cooperation programmes with Ukraine and Moldova. The remaining funds for the period of 2021-2027 have now been reallocated in the same way.

