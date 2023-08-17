Submit Release
European Commission to register initiative on preservation and development of Ukrainian culture and heritage

On 16 August, the European Commission decided to register a European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Preservation and development of Ukrainian culture, education, language, and traditions in EU states’.

The organisers of the initiative urge the Commission to step up its actions in supporting the integration of Ukrainian refugees in the EU. They also call on the Commission to propose new legislation to preserve Ukrainian culture, language, traditions and heritage, as well as to establish a pan-European structure of integration centres.

Following the registration, the organisers will have six months to open the signature collection. If a European Citizens’ Initiative receives one million statements of support within one year from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. 

The Commission will have to decide whether or not to take action in response to the request, and will be required to explain its reasoning.

