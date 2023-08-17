Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,068 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: grants for development of Community Resilience Centres in Dnipro and Poltava Oblasts

The European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) announced a grant for the development of Community Resilience Centres (CRCs) in Kamianske (Dnipro Oblast) and Kremenchug (Poltava Oblast).

The grant competition is announced within the framework of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, with financial support from the European Union.

The project is looking for experienced civil society organisations willing to propose projects within two components: 

  • renovation of a resilience centre to create an environment conducive to learning and social interaction;
  • development of a model of cooperation between the Centre, the community and safety service providers, and the creation of an appropriate training programme.

The deadline for applications is 31 August.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: grants for development of Community Resilience Centres in Dnipro and Poltava Oblasts

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more