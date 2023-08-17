Ukraine: grants for development of Community Resilience Centres in Dnipro and Poltava Oblasts
The European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) announced a grant for the development of Community Resilience Centres (CRCs) in Kamianske (Dnipro Oblast) and Kremenchug (Poltava Oblast).
The grant competition is announced within the framework of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, with financial support from the European Union.
The project is looking for experienced civil society organisations willing to propose projects within two components:
- renovation of a resilience centre to create an environment conducive to learning and social interaction;
- development of a model of cooperation between the Centre, the community and safety service providers, and the creation of an appropriate training programme.
The deadline for applications is 31 August.
Find out more