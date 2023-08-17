Ukraine: grants for development of Community Resilience Centres in Dnipro and Poltava Oblasts

The European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) announced a grant for the development of Community Resilience Centres (CRCs) in Kamianske (Dnipro Oblast) and Kremenchug (Poltava Oblast).

The grant competition is announced within the framework of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, with financial support from the European Union.

The project is looking for experienced civil society organisations willing to propose projects within two components:

renovation of a resilience centre to create an environment conducive to learning and social interaction;

development of a model of cooperation between the Centre, the community and safety service providers, and the creation of an appropriate training programme.

The deadline for applications is 31 August.

Find out more

Press release