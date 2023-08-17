Odysight.ai Inc. Announces Appointment of Nir Nimrodi to its Board of Directors

OMER, Israel, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC), a leading provider of visual based predictive maintenance (PdM) and condition-based monitoring (CBM) solutions, today announced that Mr. Nir Nimrodi has been appointed to its board of directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Nimrodi to the Odysight.ai board of directors." Said Professor Benad Goldwasser, Chairman of the Board of Odysight.ai "We believe his global leadership experience in the biotech and life science industries will support our long-term growth strategy. With the addition of Mr. Nimrodi to our board of directors, Odysight.ai reinforces its commitment to driving sustainable growth and global industry leadership."



Mr. Nimrodi is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accellix Inc., a growth stage company focused on enabling cell and gene therapy companies to meet their key product QC requirements by providing fast and actionable multi-parametric results. Mr. Nimrodi brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience. Prior to Accellix, Mr. Nimrodi served as Chief Business Officer at Intrexon (currently Precigen, Inc.), and was Vice President and General Manager at Life Technologies (now part of Thermo Fisher), where he took part in the company’s rapid growth from $1.2 to $3.8 billion in revenues during that time. Mr. Nimrodi studied at Tel-Aviv University and holds an MBA, focusing on Finance and Economics.

“Odysight.ai has assembled a highly experienced management team who, I believe, will successfully deploy the company’s first of its kind PdM and CBM visualization and AI platform, which is relevant across various verticals and for several markets”, said Mr. Nimrodi. “I am looking forward to supporting the company in its anticipated rapid growth”.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.ai leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight’s.ai unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. Odysight’s.ai platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring. For more information, please visit: https://www.odysight.ai or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

