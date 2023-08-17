Top 5 Markets Where Multifamily Property Investors Can Find Their Next Deal

Keyway’s AI-driven analysis reveals elevated refinance risks in multifamily properties in the Sunbelt and identifies Atlanta as a prime investment opportunity

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyway , the AI-powered real estate investment manager, today unveiled a detailed report that highlights the refinance risks within five major Sunbelt markets in the small multifamily commercial real estate sector. By applying Keyway’s AI-powered technology, this report provides actionable insights for commercial real estate investors who are searching for their next acquisition opportunity.



“Keyway’s proprietary technology – fueled by AI, machine learning and data science – represents an unparalleled advantage for commercial real estate investors,” Keyway Co-Founder & CEO Matias Recchia said. “Through predictive analytics and centralized data aggregation, we can identify refinance risks in the small multifamily property market at remarkable speed and scale. We believe these insights help unlock potential off-market acquisition opportunities with heightened precision, providing us with a unique investment edge over other investors.”

Key Insights for Investors

Refinance Risks : Over the next two years, more than $1 trillion in debt maturities will pressure commercial real estate owners, particularly in the small multifamily properties sector.

: Over the next two years, more than $1 trillion in debt maturities will pressure commercial real estate owners, particularly in the small multifamily properties sector. Best Market : Atlanta emerges as an attractive target for acquisitions given its elevated refinancing risk.

: Atlanta emerges as an attractive target for acquisitions given its elevated refinancing risk. Investment Opportunity : Keyway has detected approximately 300 commercial property owners across these markets who collectively control 126,000 units prone to debt maturity challenges.

: Keyway has detected approximately 300 commercial property owners across these markets who collectively control 126,000 units prone to debt maturity challenges. Vintage Year of Loan Originations: Property owners who originated loans during the COVID pandemic that are due by December 2025 may face particular challenges to refinance their debt.

Conclusion

With the power of AI, machine learning, and data science, Keyway's comprehensive analysis offers a unique insight into the Sunbelt's commercial real estate landscape. These findings highlight the pressure on commercial real estate owners due to impending debt maturities, while also revealing compelling investment opportunities. By identifying specific markets like Atlanta with heightened refinance risk, the report provides actionable insights for investors looking to acquire small multifamily properties from distressed sellers and gain a competitive edge in today's environment.

Read the full report from Keyway.

