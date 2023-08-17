Baudax Bio Announces $1.9 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “Baudax Bio”) (Nasdaq: BXRX), a biotechnology company focused on developing T cell receptor therapies utilizing human regulatory T cells, as well as a portfolio of clinical stage Neuromuscular Blocking Agents and an associated reversal agent, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 2,006,544 shares of its common stock and 1,395,243 Series E pre-funded warrants at a purchase price of $0.56 per share of common stock (or $0.55 per prefunded warrant) in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company will issue unregistered series A-7 common stock purchase warrants (the “warrants”) to purchase up to 3,401,787 shares of common stock. The warrants have an initial exercise price of $0.56 per share and are not exercisable until the shareholders of the Company approve the issuance of the underlying shares (the “Approval”). The warrants are exercisable for a period of five years commencing from the date the Approval is obtained. Additionally, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted upon the Company effecting a reverse stock split, if the post-reverse stock split exercise price of the warrants is higher than the lowest daily VWAP of the common stock during the five trading days following the reverse stock split (the “Adjustment”). If the Adjustment is applicable, the exercise price of the warrants will be reduced to the lowest daily VWAP of the common stock during the five trading days following such reverse stock split, and the number of shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants shall increase such that the aggregate exercise price payable as a result of such Adjustment shall be equal to the aggregate exercise price payable prior to such Adjustment. The closing of the registered direct offering and the concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or about August 21, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The gross proceeds from the offerings, before deducting offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $1.9 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock, the prefunded warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the prefunded warrants described above (but not the series A-7 warrants issued in the concurrent private placement or the shares of common stock underlying such warrants) are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-253117) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on September 2, 2021. The offering in the registered direct offering of the shares of common stock, prefunded warrants and the shares of common stock issuable thereunder is made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The warrants described above are being issued in a concurrent private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

In addition, on August 16, 2023, the Company also amended its series A-5 warrants to purchase 3,478,262 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Series A-5 Warrants”) and series A-6 warrants to purchase 3,478,262 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Series A-6 Warrants” and, collectively, the “Amended Warrants”) to (i) adjust the exercise price per share of common stock of the Amended Warrants to $0.56 per share of common stock, (ii) extend the expiration date of the Series A-5 Warrants to August 21, 2028 and (iii) extend the expiration date of the Series A-6 Warrants to February 21, 2025.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a biotechnology company focused on developing T cell receptor (“TCR”) therapies utilizing human regulatory T cells (“Tregs”), as well as a portfolio of clinical stage Neuromuscular Blocking Agents (“NMBs”) and an associated reversal agent. Our TCR Treg programs primarily focus on immune modulating therapies for orphan diseases or complications associated with such diseases, as well as the treatment of autoimmune disorders. We believe that our TCR Treg programs have the potential to provide valuable therapeutic options to patients suffering from diseases for which there are limited treatment options and significant unmet need, as well as to prescribers and payers in these markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding market conditions, the closing of the offerings, the satisfaction of the closing conditions of the offerings, the approval of the warrants by the Company’s stockholders, and the use of net proceeds from the offerings. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, whether Baudax Bio will be able to successfully integrate the TeraImmune operations; whether Baudax’s shareholders will approve the conversion of the Series X Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock; whether Baudax Bio’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations and the newly acquired TeraImmune operations, including the liabilities of TeraImmune incurred in connection with the completion of the transactions; risks related to market, economic and other conditions, Baudax Bio’s ability to advance its product candidate pipeline through pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, that interim results may not be indicative of final results in clinical trials, that earlier-stage trials may not be indicative of later-stage trials, the approvability of product candidates, Baudax Bio’s ability to raise future financing for continued development of its product candidates, Baudax Bio’s ability to pay its debt and to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility, Baudax Bio’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, Baudax Bio’s ability to achieve its financial goals; Baudax Bio’s ability to maintain listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and Baudax Bio’s ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio’s business and future results included in Baudax Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Baudax Bio, and Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com