Interfield Global Software Inc Welcomes David MacNeill as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) a leading innovator in the software development industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of David MacNeill as its new Strategic Advisor for its B2B industrial procurement ecosystem, Equipment Hound. In this capacity, Mr. MacNeill will lend his unparalleled expertise in the Oil & Gas industry to shape and bolster the Company's strategic initiatives and future growth prospects.

As a highly accomplished entrepreneur, business leader, and industrial visionary, David brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Interfield Global Software Inc. Mr. MacNeill has extensive international oil field experience previously holding positions as VP Eastern Hemisphere of NOV Downhole, CEO of Logan International, and Founder and CEO of Wellbore Integrity Solutions. These positions all included significant management of manufacturing, inventory, and asset control which gives David valuable perspectives on the challenges of managing supply chains in a volatile market space and the value that Interfield Global Software can provide.

"We are thrilled to welcome David MacNeill as our Strategic Advisor," said Steele Hemmerich, the President and Co- Founder of Interfield Global Software Inc. "His proven track record of success and deep understanding of technology trends will undoubtedly strengthen our strategic decision-making process and drive us towards new opportunities for growth and market leadership."

David’s involvement with Interfield Global Software is expected to provide valuable insights into optimizing procurement strategies, fostering innovation, and identifying emerging natural resource technologies that align with the company's long-term objectives. His strategic guidance will play a pivotal role in ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the industrial procurement digital revolution.

"I am excited to collaborate with Interfield Global Software and its talented team," said David MacNeill. "The Company has already achieved significant milestones in digitizing the natural resource industry and I look forward to contributing to its future success and helping it to reach new heights."

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

