Salsify Strengthens its Footprint in the Australian Market with Salsify PXM

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced it is strengthening its footprint in the Australian PIM market with the launch of Salsify PXM. Following the successful acquisition of SKUvantage in 2021, Salsify is now bringing its globally recognized PIM solution to the Australian market, complete with unparalleled local support and a streamlined syndication service tailored to Australian retailers. As part of this introduction, Salsify will no longer offer SKUVantage’s legacy SKULibrary PIM product for new engagements, but will maintain and support all existing relationships.



Salsify PXM stands apart as a cutting-edge solution specifically designed for brands to succeed in the fast-paced, omnichannel world. As the only unified PXM platform in the market, Salsify empowers global brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK to centralize all their product content, seamlessly connect with consumers across various platforms, and streamline processes to deliver exceptional product experiences with unparalleled efficiency. By combining robust PIM capabilities with dynamic syndication features and automated workflows within one cohesive platform, Salsify enables brands to fulfill diverse channel content needs, adapt swiftly to market changes, and foster seamless collaboration across departments.

“Comprehensive and consistent product information is vital for modern consumers, both in-store and on the digital shelf. Mismanaging this content adversely impacts customer experience, sales, search rankings, and operational efficiency," said Daniel Roberts, CEO of Salsify Australia and New Zealand. "Brands increasingly rely on Salsify to enhance their product information management, meet customer expectations, and stand out from competitors. Our expanded presence in Australia empowers brands in the region with our powerful PIM solution, supported by local expertise.”

Salsify PXM equips brands with the tools they need to accelerate their go-to-market strategy, ensuring that their product content is always accurate, optimized, and compliant with industry standards. This translates to enhanced consumer experiences, increased brand visibility, and a competitive edge in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Salsify's entry into the Australian PIM market signifies a significant milestone for the company, further solidifying its commitment to empowering brands in the region with the most advanced and comprehensive PXM solution available. Earlier this year, Salsify released two new integrations to the Amazon AU marketplace: the Amazon Selling Partner API and Amazon A+ API. These connections provide brands that sell on Amazon two-way connectivity to their Amazon account data and streamline product content delivery.

“Today's consumers demand the most up to date, highest quality product details before committing to a purchase. Salsify unlocks content at scale for us as our central source of product truth with workflows that drive the content development and delivery process across teams and syndication across all our retailer touchpoints,” said Halle Herzog, Lead Digital Shelf, The Kraft Heinz Company.

Brands that work with Salsify also gain access to Salsify’s global PXM Network which is the industry’s only unified, continuously adaptive syndication network. Consisting of brands, retailers, and distributors of all sizes, regions, and verticals, the PXM Network facilitates automation at every stage of syndication. Through the network, brands can send enriched, compliant product data to any sales channel, regardless of how the data needs to be sent, including syndication mechanisms such as templated exports, automated connections like direct connections, Open Catalog, and ecommerce platform integrations, GDSN, Enhanced Content and Catalog Sites.

The network enables brands annually to activate over 743M+ products to more than 900 retailer destinations, publish over 125K+ products to Salsify’s standardized Open Catalog, reach 430 trading partners via Salsify’s GDSN data pool, and drive nearly one and a half billion product page impressions with Enhanced Content.

For more information about Salsify PXM and how it can elevate your brand's digital shelf presence, please visit https://www.salsify.com/pxm.

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

