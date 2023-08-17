Petcurean’s Go! Solutions Boosters Win 2023 “Pet Food Solution of the Year” Award From Pet Innovation

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Pet Industry

CHILLIWACK, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced that Go! Solutions®, a premium pet food brand by Petcurean Pet Nutrition, has been recognized with the “Pet Food Solution of the Year” award in the 2023 awards program for its all-new Go! Solutions Boosters collection. In addition to Go! Solutions, Petcurean is the award-winning manufacturer of Now Fresh® , Gather™ and Summit™.

Go! Solutions Boosters are functional single-serve, single-solution wet food toppers that come in an easy-to-tear pouch. They are specifically designed to provide tailored solutions for a variety of different dietary considerations based on the individual needs of pets. Since cats and dogs have different needs and feeding habits, Go! Solutions Boosters also accommodate unique requirements of both species.

Go! Solutions Boosters for cats provide a complete and balanced meal and are available in eight recipes that support weight management, digestive health, immune health, and brain health. Go! Solutions Boosters for dogs, meanwhile, serve as a supplemental wet topper to enhance palatability of dry food and come in eight recipes that provide solutions for joint care, digestive health, immune health, and tranquility.

Crafted by expert nutritionists, Go! Solutions Boosters contain nutritional benefits and maintain a delicious flavor while also working to support a pets’ overall wellbeing. They are available in 2.8 oz pouches for dog recipes and 2.5 oz pouches for cat recipes.

“At Petcurean, our commitment is to give dogs and cats happy, healthy, and long lives. Our all-new Go! Solutions Boosters recipes build upon the success of our existing solutions-oriented collection, which provide functional and nutritional benefits to support animals’ overall wellbeing,” said Natalie Asaro, Nutrition Manager at Petcurean. “We’re grateful to Pet Innovation for the ‘Pet Food Solution of the Year’ award, and as innovation is central to every aspect of business at Petcurean, we’ll continue to invest in driving the market forward through the creation of products that offer a variety of choices – sure to satisfy every pet and pet parent.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“Pet parents are always looking for ways to boost mealtime for their dog or cat family members. There’s certainly strong purchase interest for wet food meal enhancers and consumers want convenient and mess-free packaging solutions. With Go! Solutions Boosters from Petcurean, there’s finally a healthy and delicious product that meets these demands,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Go! Solutions Boosters offer multiple protein options that address a range of common pet health concerns, allowing consumers to mix and match their desired solutions because no two pets are the same.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Petcurean®

Petcurean is a proudly Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes for dogs and cats (and cats and dogs) through its family of flagship brands including: Go! Solutions®, Now Fresh® , Gather™ and Summit™. Petcurean pet foods are sold exclusively through select pet specialty retailers in Canada, the United States, and more than 30 countries internationally. The Petcurean family of brands is committed to sustainability as it pertains to pets, people and the planet. With every decision they make and every recipe they create, they put pets first. For more information, visit www.petcurean.com .

Contact:



Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475