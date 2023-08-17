Voyce From One Health Group Wins “Overall Healthcare Product Of The Year” In 2023 Pet Innovation Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced that Voyce from One Health Group, specializing in remote medical diagnostics for animal health, has been selected as “Overall Healthcare Product of the Year” in the 2023 awards program.

Voyce is a companion pet wearable with health diagnostic sensors, extensive remote monitoring capabilities and advanced analytics via the cloud and mobile apps. The comprehensive animal health and wellness solution collects, analyzes, and communicates context-based, clinically actionable data anywhere, at any time.

The small, safe, noncontact multimodal sensor uses Ultra-WideBand radar for its primary data collection mechanism which lends itself to anatomical, functional, and physiological data collection. The sensor is an IoT solution enabling integration of other on-body, in-body or near-body sensors and is configurable for non-invasive and autonomous collection of clinically validated vital signs and other health metrics.

Data from the configurable platform is transmitted to the Voyce cloud or private network for data storage, post-processing, data visualization and cognitive customer analytics. Its algorithms allow for predictive analytics that support earlier and less invasive intervention, and improved clinical outcomes.

The data can also be delivered to a variety of platforms as well as its own proprietary platform, providing easily adaptable integration options. A mobile app displays health status and alert information, while the cloud-based dashboard utilizes predictive analytics that's based on over a million hours of collected animal data in over 3,500 clinical engagements.

“Thank you so much to Pet Innovation for this recognition. As Voyce technology becomes more widely available, we hope it will open new possibilities and opportunities for veterinary medicine and the animals they care for,” said Albert Di Rienzo, CEO and Co-Founder of One Health Group. “By accessing real-time and accurate data on a pets’ health status, Voyce can improve the quality of life and welfare of these animals and ultimately contribute to the advancement of animal health science and innovation across a very wide range of animal industries.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“The Voyce System has the potential to revolutionize veterinary medicine by providing accurate, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for animal health monitoring and diagnosis. This is a true breakthrough in the space of animal health, and we’re pleased to acknowledge Voyce as our ‘Overall Healthcare Product of the Year,’” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “With Voyce, you can monitor the health of your animals remotely, non-invasively, and accurately, leading to overall improvement in their welfare, and giving a glimpse of the future of professional remote medical diagnostics for animal health.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.

About One Health Group

One Health Group (OHG) is a medical technology innovator with a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market. Driven by seeking solutions to preventing needless animal and human illnesses, often attributable by a lack of health data, OHG has developed a patented mobile health assessment technology that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG's goal is to provide a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked. For more information, please visit www.onehealthgroup.com.

