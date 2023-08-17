Bailey’s CBD For Pets Recognized With 2023 “Overall Dog Health Product Of The Year” Award By Pet Innovation

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced that the Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews from Bailey’s CBD are the winner of the “Overall Dog Health Product Of The Year” award in the 2023 awards program.

Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews are comprised of a unique formulation that focuses on promoting longevity. The bacon-flavored chews offer a balanced combination of omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids, alongside Bailey’s premium full spectrum CBD extract.

The harmonious blend of omega fatty acids supports joint health, boosts cognitive function, and promotes a lustrous coat and healthy skin. By infusing the soft chews with Bailey’s high-quality CBD extract, the formula also provides additional potential benefits such as anxiety relief, immune system support, and overall balance.

By fusing essential nutrients with the potential benefits of CBD, Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews are designed to be a key component in achieving the goal of promoting longevity in pets. Bailey's adheres to the highest standards of quality and transparency, and the chews have undergone rigorous testing to ensure their purity and potency.

“This award from Pet Innovation is a celebration of the dedication and passion we have for improving canine health. Our mission is to provide dogs with a holistic approach to wellness. We believe in the power of nature and the potential of hemp-derived CBD to enhance the lives of dogs in a safe and natural way,” said Jay O'Keefe, founder and CEO of Bailey's CBD. “We are proud to have gained the trust and loyalty of dog owners who prioritize the health and well-being of their furry companions. Our chews support overall dog health while also offering a delicious taste that dogs simply adore.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“Congratulations to Bailey's. Their Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews are a testament to canine well-being and our choice for ‘Overall Dog Health Product of the Year.’ Bailey's demonstrates the importance of providing dogs with a well-rounded diet and the benefits of essential fatty acids,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “These delicious chews offer a comprehensive approach to dog health and have captured the hearts of proactive pet owners who seek a tasty and wholesome snack for their beloved dogs.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Bailey's CBD For Pets

At Bailey's CBD For Pets, we are a family owned and operated pet shop, selling only the best CBD for dogs, cats, horses, and other pets. We offer a wide selection of hemp, supplements, calming dog treats, CBD oil for dogs, CBD for cats, topical treatments, and more. Our products are designed to support the long-term health of your best friend and help them live happier, more comfortable lives. All our CBD pet products are made from human-grade ingredients, lab-tested, free of soy and grain, and made in the USA for unbeatable quality.

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475