Global Ready Meals Market estimated to surpass US$190 billion by 2028
The global ready meals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% to attain a market size of US$190.284 billion in 2028.
Major factors propelling the ready meals market growth include changing consumer lifestyles, increased urbanization, and time-saving meal options coupled with expanding distribution channels.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global ready meals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$190.284 billion by 2028.
Some of the prime factors propelling the global ready meals market growth include changing consumer lifestyles, increased urbanization, rising demand for convenient and time-saving meal options, and expanding distribution channels. Additionally, the growing trend of dual-income households and the influence of globalization on culinary preferences contribute to the market's upward trajectory.
Ready meals, also known as convenience or pre-packaged meals, are pre-cooked and pre-portioned food products that are prepared and packaged for quick and easy consumption. These meals are typically available in various forms, such as frozen, refrigerated, or shelf-stable, and encompass a wide range of dishes, including entrees, side dishes, soups, and frozen desserts. Ready meals offer consumers a convenient solution for busy lifestyles, allowing them to enjoy a variety of dishes without the need for extensive cooking or preparation, making them especially popular for on-the-go or time-constrained individuals.
The ready meals market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in Aug 2023 HelloFresh launched its ready meals service, Factor, in Europe, beginning with the Netherlands and Flanders. Factor, which boasts a 60% market share in the US, competes with supermarket meal offerings and offers flexible subscriptions with chef- and dietitian-formulated meals tailored to customer demand.
Based on product, the global ready meals market is divided into frozen & chilled ready meals, canned ready meals, and dried ready meals. Among these, the frozen and chilled product segment is projected to experience substantial growth within the global ready meals market due to its appeal to modern consumer preferences for convenience, freshness, and longer shelf life. The convenience factor of frozen foods and chilled ready meals which require minimal preparation and offer a wider variety of options aligns well with busy lifestyles. Additionally, advancements in freezing and packaging technologies maintain the quality, taste, and nutritional value of the meals, further driving demand. The segment's ability to cater to diverse culinary choices and dietary needs, along with expanding distribution networks, contributes to its anticipated robust growth.
Based on distribution channels, the global ready meals market is segmented into online and offline, further segmented into hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others, and other channels. The online distribution channel within the global ready meals market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce and digital platforms for shopping. As consumers seek convenient and contactless options, online platforms offer a wide array of ready meals with easy ordering and delivery services. The accessibility, variety, and ability to compare products online contribute to the channel's expansion, appealing particularly to tech-savvy and time-constrained consumers who value the convenience of browsing and purchasing ready meals from the comfort of their homes.
Based on geography, the United States is poised to dominate the global ready meals market owing to its well-established food culture, busy lifestyles, and widespread adoption of convenience-oriented consumption habits. The country's diverse population and urbanization have fueled demand for quick and easy meal solutions, while the presence of numerous well-known ready meal brands and a developed retail infrastructure contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, a preference for international cuisines, innovative product offerings, and a strong emphasis on consumer convenience further position the United States as a key player in shaping the trajectory of the global ready meals market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global ready meals market that have been covered include Nomad Foods Ltd, Nestle, McCain Foods Ltd., Premier Foods plc, Conagra Brands, Inc, Oetker Group, ITC Limited, Ample Foods Pvt. Ltd., FiveStar Gourmet Foods, Kerry Group plc, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Tyson Foods, Inc., and Unilever among other significant market players.
The global ready meals market analytics report segments the market as follows:
• By Product
o Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals
o Canned Ready Meals
o Dried Ready Meals
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Others
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
