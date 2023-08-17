Increasing health awareness is driving the Artificial and Natural Sweeteners Market towards a US$30 billion valuation
The artificial and natural sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.36% over the forecast period to reach a market size of $30.136 billion by 2028.
Some of the prime factors propelling the artificial and natural sweetener market growth include the increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing health awareness, and advancements in food technology.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the artificial and natural sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.36% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$30.136 billion by 2028.
Some of the prime factors propelling the artificial and natural sweetener market growth are the increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing health awareness, product launches, and advancements in food technology.
Artificial and natural sweeteners are substances used to add sweetness to food and beverages without the addition of regular sugar (sucrose). They are often utilized as sugar substitutes for various reasons, including reducing calorie intake, managing blood sugar levels, and catering to dietary preferences.
Various collaborations and technological advancements are driving the artificial and natural sweeteners market. For instance, Thailand's Saha Pathanapibul introduced a Richesse yogurt that was sweetened with stevia in February 2023. It comes in two flavors that are stevia and honey and brown sugar combined. Additionally, it contains probiotics and 9,000 mg of fiber.
In September 2020, Oakhurst Dairy introduced Maple Milk made with 100 percent pure maple syrup that was collected from nearby farms in New Hampshire. To offer seasonal diversity, a limited-edition product was introduced that may be used to make maple lattes or early-morning pancakes.
The artificial and natural sweetener market is segmented into artificial and natural sweeteners depending on the type. Natural sweeteners are estimated to hold a sizable market share owing to the rising health consciousness and diabetes cases. These are free from carbohydrates and do not increase blood sugar levels. They are further divided into coconut sugar, stevia, honey, maple syrup, and others. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 537 million individuals between the ages of 20 and 79 had diabetes as of 2021. In the same year, 6.7 million individuals died from diabetes.
The market is segmented into dairy, beverages, confectionery and bakery, processed food, and others based on the application. The beverages segment is expected to witness healthy growth over the next six years owing to more product launches and convenience. For instance, during the annual meeting of the Institute of Food Technologists in Chicago on July 20, 2022, Sweegen introduced its latest product, the Bestevia LQ liquid stevia brand. This innovative sweetener is specifically formulated to decrease the sugar content in a range of products, including liquid sweeteners, and carbonated beverages.
According to geographical segmentation, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a sizable share of the artificial and natural sweeteners market during the forecast period due to the higher prevalence of diabetes, increasing health awareness, the prevalence of obesity, and product launches. For instance, the number of diabetics living in India is the second highest in the world. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of persons with diabetes in India is rising steadily. Additionally, according to a survey conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in India between the years 2016 and 2021, the prevalence of obesity among women increased from 20.6% to 24%.
The artificial and natural sweetener market research study includes coverage of B&G Foods, Ajinomoto Co, Roquette Freres, ADM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Amyris, Lantic Inc, PureCircle, Miller Honey Farms, Sweegen, Cargill Incorporated, BENEO, Celanese Corporation, and GLG Life Tech Corporation among other significant players in the artificial and natural sweetener market.
The market analytics report segments the artificial and natural sweetener market as follows:
• By Type
o Artificial Sweetener
• Sucralose
• Aspartame
• Acesulfame Potassium
• Saccharin
• Neotame
• Others
o Natural Sweeteners
• Coconut Sugar
• Stevia
• Maple Syrup
• Honey
• Others
• By Application
o Natural Sweetener
• Dairy
• Beverages
• Confectionery and Bakery
• Processed Food
• Others
o Artificial Sweetener
• Dairy
• Beverages
• Confectionery and Bakery
• Processed Food
• Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
