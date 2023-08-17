Ocean Power Technologies Unveils Breakthrough: WAM-V Demonstrates Remote Connection to PowerBuoy® for On-Water Charging

Presentation at MARSEC West Event Highlights Successful Demonstration of Autonomous Vehicle's Ability to Attach to Wave Energy Converter PowerBuoy®

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, is proud to announce a pivotal achievement in the field of autonomous maritime technology. During a presentation by OPT's VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Matt Burdyny, at the 10th Annual Maritime Security West (MARSEC West) event, OPT revealed a groundbreaking milestone: the successful demonstration of the Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) attaching itself remotely to a buoy and establishing a connection that will enable charging.



This significant achievement was unveiled through a compelling video, captured during on-water trials conducted earlier this month. The video showcases the docking of the WAM-V to a buoy, exemplifying OPT's advanced autonomous capabilities. The successful connection that will enable charging represents a significant leap forward in the integration of renewable energy sources within the maritime industry.

"Our successful demonstration of a WAM-V remotely attaching itself to a buoy that will enable establishing a charging connection is a defining moment for OPT and the maritime technology sector as a whole," stated Matt Burdyny after the presentation. "This achievement underscores our commitment to reshaping autonomous maritime operations by leveraging renewable energy for sustainable charging solutions."

By showcasing the successful docking of the WAM-V on-water, OPT paves the way for a future where autonomous vessels can operate for extended durations, opening doors to various applications within the maritime domain.

Additionally, OPT's CEO, Philipp Stratmann, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement, stating, "Our team's success in demonstrating remote docking that will enable charging capabilities is a testament to OPT's leadership in advancing maritime technology. This milestone propels us towards realizing a future where sustainable energy and autonomous operations integrate seamlessly."

For more information, please visit www.oceanpowertechnologies.com.

