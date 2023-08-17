Commercial Flooring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Commercial Flooring Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Flooring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s commercial flooring market forecast, the commercial flooring market size is predicted to reach a value of $77 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1% through the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization is driving the commercial flooring market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest commercial flooring market share. Major commercial flooring market leaders include Mannington Mills Inc., Amtico International Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Armstrong Flooring Inc., Flowcrete, Forbo Holding AG, Interface Inc., Gerflor SAS, Hanwha Group, Congoleum Corporation.

Commercial Flooring Market Segments

1) By Product: Soft Covering Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Non-Resilient Flooring, Seamless Flooring, Wood and Laminate

2) By Distribution Channel: Retail, Wholesale and Distributor Business Trend

3) By Application: Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Public Buildings, Other Applications

This type of flooring is a durable flooring material made from a combination of natural and synthetic polymer materials. It’s found everywhere from hotel lobbies and office foyers to schools and hospitals. It is rapidly being adopted in more and more places due to its design and material innovations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Commercial Flooring Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

