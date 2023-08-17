Global Camera Modules Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Camera Modules Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Camera Modules Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the camera modules market research. As per TBRC’s camera modules market forecast, the camera modules market size is predicted to reach a value of $71.89 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.3% through the forecast period.

The rising popularity of automated and semi-automated cars is significantly contributing to the camera module market demand. Asia-Pacificis expected to hold the largest camera modules market share. Major players in the market include Samsung Electro-Mechanics, LG Innotek, Sony Corporation, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Stmicroelectronics, Omnivision, Chicony Electronics CO. Ltd., Partron Co. Ltd., LITE-ON Technology Corporation.

Camera Modules Market Segments

1) By Product Type: CMOS Camera Module, CCD Camera Module

2) By Component: Image Sensors, Lens Modules, Voice Coil Motors

3) By Focus Type: Interface, Pixel, Process

4) By Applications: Medical, Smartphone & Tablet PC, Automotive, Defence & Space, Industrial & Security, Consumer Electronics

These types of modules are used to capture photographic or videographic images and consist of an image sensor, lens, IR filters, image processors, and other additional components. These types of modules are an integral part of the digital camera system and is built into the camera itself. The size and power consumption of the camera depend on the camera module.

