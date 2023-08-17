Good Supply’s Fan Favourite Cannabis Strains Just Got ‘Juiced’

The New Fruit-Forward Infused Pre-Roll Series from Best-Selling Cannabis Brand Good Supply Now Available Across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company today announced the launch of the new JUICED™ infused pre-rolls by its #1 best-selling Canadian cannabis brand, Good Supply1, bringing the brand’s pre-roll collection to new heights.



Introducing Good Supply Juiced a new series of bold and fruity infused pre-rolls and blunts, formulated for on-the-go experiences to add to consumers’ days. Its jam-packed flavours and smooth smoking experience are produced from a combination of strain-specific flower and the fruit-flavoured extract of Good Supply’s best-selling vapes. The Good Supply JUICED sub-brand will feature several flavours and formats, including JUICED™ single flavour multi-packs, JUICED™ infused blunts, and the JUICED™ Discovery Pack, a rotating multi-pack offering through which a new series of flavours will be introduced every 6 months.

Good Supply’s tasty lineup of new JUICED offerings:

JUICED™ Single Flavour Multi-Packs

Good Supply JUICED™ multi-pack infused pre-rolls include:

Pineapple Paradise Juiced : Pineapple Paradise delivers the entourage of Pineapple Express flower and a tropical punch of the fruit-flavoured extract found in Good Supply's signature Pineapple Express Vapes. Available in 5x0.5g in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia with further national launches expected later this year.





Wild Berry Juiced : Made from Sweet Berry Kush flower and the extract from Good Supply's latest Rocket Bomb vapes, these Wild Berry JUICED pre-roll multi-packs are turbocharged with hints of cherry and berry. Available in 5x0.5g in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba with further national launches expected later this year.





Maui Mango Juiced: Serving as the first Good Supply infused pre-roll 5-pack joining its portfolio, Maui Mango is produced from sativa flower infused with the tropical sweet and tart aromas of the extract from the Good Supply Mango Passionfruit vape extract, available in 5x0.5g in Ontario, coming to British Columbia and Alberta this August with further national launches expected later this year.



Good Supply JUICED™ Discovery Packs

The Good Supply JUICED™ Discovery Pack is available in a 3x0.5g size to allow consumers to explore a range of new flavours, with new flavours rotating in every six months. This first drop is available in Alberta and Ontario, coming soon to British Columbia and Saskatchewan in August, and features:

Groovy Grape Juiced: The Groovy Grape infused pre-rolls feature the Purple Monkey vape extract from the best-selling vape, paired with the classic indica flower, Grand Daddy Purps.





Maui Mango Juiced : A single serving of 1x0.5g as a sneak peek to enjoying the five-pack of a trip to a tropical paradise, pairing sativa flower with the sweet tart flavours of the new Mango Passionfruit vape.





Orange Oasis Juiced: A hybrid blend infused with Orange Swirl vape extract made for the perfect citrus getaway.



More Juiced Discovery Pack flavours coming soon with each fresh rotation.

JUICED™ Infused Blunts

Juiced Infused 1g Blunts are packed with the same bold fruit flavour and strain-specific flower that’s available in the Juiced cones; the natural blunt wrap helps to elevate the experience with a smooth, slower burn slow meant to be savoured. Coming soon to Ontario and Alberta this month, with further national launches, these blunts will be available in 1x1g for purchase at select retailers.

Good Supply’s first launch of its JUICED™ infused blunts includes:

Groovy Grape Blunts: Featuring the bold grape flavours of our Purple Monkey vapes and made with Grand Daddy Purps flower, Groovy Grape is a smooth-smoking indica made for an elevated Good Supply consumer experience that its fans and consumers know and love.





Bunches of Bananas Blunts: Bunches of Bananas blunts feature creamy banana flavours from the extract used in our Banana Kush vapes and made with Monkey Butter flower.



Consumers can expect more JUICED flavours and formats to launch later this year, offering consumers more options to enjoy during various solo or social experiences. Good Supply JUICED™ infused pre-rolls are now available in select regions and retailers across Canada. To keep up with Good Supply and its latest innovations, follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands in flower, pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply has been one of the top-selling brands in the concentrates and pre-roll category within Canada and is known for its innovative take on its products across its expansive portfolio.

To learn more about Good Supply, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Media:

Kaitlin Macapagal

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

1 Produced in accordance with Health Canada Processing and Cultivation licence by Aphria Inc., a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc.