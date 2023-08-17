Solar Water Pump Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Solar Water Pump Systems Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Solar Water Pump Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers solar water pump systems market analysis and every facet of the solar water pump systems market research. As per TBRC’s solar water pump systems market forecast, the solar water pump systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.34 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.5% through the forecast period.

The favorable government incentives for installing solar water pumps are driving the solar water pump systems market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest solar water pump systems market share. Major players in the market include Bright Solar Limited, C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited, Lorentz, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., Tata Power Company Limited, Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Limited, Grundfos, Symtech Solar, Photon Solar, Urja Global Limited, Kavita Solar Energy Private Limited, Lubi Electronics, Samking Pump Company, Greenmax Technology.

Solar Water Pump Systems Market Segments

1) By Type: Surface Pump, Submersible Pump, Other Pump Types

2) By Power Rating: Below 3HP, 3HP to 10 HP , Above 10 HP

3) By Drive Type: AC Motor Powered Solar Water Pumps, DC Motor Powered Solar Water Pumps

4) By End-User: Agriculture, Residential, Commercial, Industrial

This type of water pump systems refer to water pumps that run on electricity that is provided by one or several photovoltaic (PV) panels. Solar energy is converted into electricity by the photovoltaic array, which is used to run the motor pump set to draw water from an open well, a bore well, a stream, a pond, or a canal. This type of pump systems are used for the water supply for irrigating crops, watering livestock, or providing potable drinking water.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Solar Water Pump Systems Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

