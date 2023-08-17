Roof Insulation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Roof Insulation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers roof insulation market analysis and every facet of the roof insulation market research. As per TBRC’s roof insulation market forecast, the roof insulation market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.09 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.9% through the forecast period.
The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest roof insulation market share. Major roof insulation market leaders include BASF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Knauf Insulation GmbH, Owens Corning, Paroc Group, Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain SA, The 3M Company, Kingspan Group plc, The Dow Chemical Company, Beijing New Building Material Co Ltd., Aspen Aerogels Inc., Johns Manville Corporation.
Roof Insulation Market Segments
1) By Type: Batts And Rolls, Rigid Insulation, Reflective system
2) By Building Type: Residential, Non-Residential
3) By Material: Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Plastic Foam, Other Materials
4) By Application: Flat Roof, Pitched Roof
This type of insulation refers to thermal insulation in a roofing system, which is provided by board-type products made of mineral fibers, cellular glass, foamed plastic, lightweight concrete, wood fiberboard, or various materials, which might have a different substance on either the front or back.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
