Pest Control Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pest Control Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pest control market analysis and every facet of the pest control market research. As per TBRC’s pest control market forecast, the pest control market size is predicted to reach a value of $31.44 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% through the forecast period.
Favorable government initiatives to promote the use of bio-based pesticides are driving the demand for the market. North America is expected to hold the largest pest control market share. Major players in the market include Asante Inc., Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eco-Environmental Services Ltd., NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial PLC., Rollins Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Terminix, Truly Nolen Pest Control, Adamas.
Global Pest Control Market Segments
1) By Pest Type: Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife
2) By Control Method: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological
3) By Mode of Application: Powder, Sprays, Pellets, Traps, Baits
4) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial
This type of control is the process of managing (by using deterrents or repellents) or removing pests from the house or place of business. This type of control services include screening and sealing of openings to avoid entry of pests inside the premises. It has various methods to control or prevent entry and infestation of pests. It helps in reducing illness and risk of harmful diseases and keeps the environment toxin-free.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Pest Control Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
