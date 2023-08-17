KVH and Intelsat Reaffirm Satellite Partnership with Three-year Renewal

Agreement Establishes Long-term Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO) Foundation for KVH’s Hybrid Maritime Connectivity Solutions

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), today announced the completion of a three-year renewal of its satellite services contract with Intelsat. The renewal includes increased network capacity, the flexibility to support future bandwidth adjustments, and reduced service costs that will enable KVH to offer even more competitive airtime rates for mariners.



“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Intelsat, which began in 2017 when KVH proudly became the launch partner for Intelsat’s FlexMaritime network,” said Brent Bruun, KVH’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “More than 7,100 commercial, leisure, and military vessels worldwide rely on KVH and Intelsat’s FlexMaritime high-throughput satellites (HTS) to deliver connectivity, content, cybersecurity, and additional critical services. This network is the backbone of our KVH ONE™ hybrid network, which integrates Ku-band GEO services, low earth orbit (LEO) services, worldwide 5G/LTE cellular communications as fast as 200 Mbps down, and shore-based Wi-Fi services into a seamless, intelligently managed network to keep seafarers always connected.”

“Today, KVH is a leader in maritime connectivity services, and we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with them as they continue to make waves in the industry,” said Mark Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Mobility at Intelsat. “Intelsat’s global FlexMaritime network delivers high-performing and reliable connectivity that, when combined with KVH’s innovative tools and support, give customers assured access to a wide range of capabilities and mission-critical applications.”

Access to KVH’s KVH ONE network with Ku-band speeds as fast as 20/3 Mbps (down/up), affordable airtime, and value-added services has never been easier. KVH’s award-winning TracNet™ product line features three terminals integrating satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi technology with intelligent, automatic switching to ensure the best available communication option at all times. In addition to KVH’s terminals, the new KVH ONE OpenNet Program enables vessels with non-KVH VSAT antennas to enjoy global VSAT coverage from KVH, all thanks to a simple software update.

Note to Editors: For more information about the KVH ONE network, please visit https://www.kvh.com/one. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, https://www.kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in mobile connectivity and maritime VSAT delivered via the KVH ONE network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet, TracPhone®, and TracVision® product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding our network development goals, expected data speeds over our network, expected benefits to KVH customers, and the expected level of coverage availability. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges; variability in maximum speeds delivered may vary in different regions, under different conditions, due to antenna mounting location; onboard network equipment (including hardwired Ethernet connection or below-deck Wi-Fi access point); position, height of, and distance to cell towers; network congestion; and network type; potential levels of customer demand for data services beyond our current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions; competition for satellite capacity, which over time could increase our costs and decrease service availability; and competition from new and emerging connectivity services. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, https://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH ONE, TracVision, TracPhone, TracNet, and AgilePlans. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Watson

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

KVH Industries, Inc.

Tel: +1 401 845 2441

cwatson@kvh.com