Parsons Working in Partnership with NYSDOT to Reimagine the Future of Interstate 787 in Albany

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a competitive selection process, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to complete a Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for the potential reconfiguration of the Interstate 787 (I-787) corridor in the greater Albany area.



This study will be the first step of an efficient and collaborative approach to decision-making to identify a range of transformative infrastructure improvement alternatives that may be advanced for further engineering and environmental analyses.

“Parsons has delivered dozens of projects across New York State that improved highways, strengthened bridges, modernized transit operations, upgraded electrical systems, and safeguarded natural resources for New Yorkers to use and enjoy,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “I am confident that our contributions to the I-787 study will further that legacy of connecting communities throughout the state, enabling a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable future.”

Built in the 1960’s, I-787 is one of many highways across the United States that is being reimagined. The Parsons-led, community-based planning study will be consistent with the purpose of the federal Reconnecting Communities Program, which aims to reconnect communities by removing, retrofitting, or mitigating transportation facilities such as highways and rail lines that create barriers to community connectivity including mobility, access, or economic development.

With nearly 80 years of experience delivering smarter infrastructure for New York, Parsons has provided aviation, rail and transit, road and highway, bridge and tunnel, and environmental expertise to the region for decades. In addition to the PEL study for I-787, Parsons is currently engaged as lead designer on NYSDOT’s Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project; operates an innovative water treatability laboratory in Syracuse; and recently announced that the company will serve as lead designer on the $1.24 billion design and reconstruction of the John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Central Terminal Area Roadways, Utilities, and Ground Transportation Center.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

