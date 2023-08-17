Hontiveros and Robredo brings medical services to Naga schools during Brigada Eskwela

Senator Risa Hontiveros has launched a medical caravan which aims to provide thousands of students, parents, and other beneficiaries in Camarines Sur with free and state of the art medical services in time for the start of the new school year.

Hontiveros, along with former Vice President Leni Robredo, personally oversaw the leg of the "Legislators' Medical Caravan" held in San Isidro Elementary School in

Naga City, where at least 300 students, parents and other beneficiaries availed of free laboratory services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram (ECG) and full blood chemistry tests, along with free medicine and consultation.

"Mahalaga na pangalagaan natin ang kalusugan ng ating mga mag-aaral, kasama ng kanilang pamilya at komunidad. Ngayong panahon ng krisis, alam natin na malayo at mahal magpagamot kaya naman inilapit na natin ang mismong libreng at dekalidad na medical services sa ating mga paaralan," Hontiveros said.

At least 3,000 patients are expected to receive free medical care during the caravan's stops in 10 public schools in Naga City, including the Naga City School of Arts and Trades, Carolina Elementary School, Rosario V. Maramba Elementary School, Domingo Abcede Elementary School. Tabuco Central School, San Isidro Elementary School and San Isidro National High School, Naga City Central School II, Triangulo Elementary School, Grandview Elementary School and Balatas Elementary School.

The senator explained that the caravan aims to support the ongoing Brigada Eskwela or preparation activities before the opening of schools, by providing a healthier learning environment for students.

"Suportado natin ang naunang panawagan ng Department of Education (DepEd) na makiisa sa pagpapaunlad ng pag-aaral ng ating mga estudyante sa buong bansa. Sana ay magkaisa tayong lahat sa pagsulong sa kalusugan ng mga mag-aaral, na susi sa kanilang tagumpay at pag-kamit ng mas magandang bukas," Hontiveros said.

The Legislators' Medical Caravan was organized by Hontiveros's office, alongside former Vice President Leni Robredo, the office of Camarines Sur 3rd District Representative Gabriel Bordado Jr., the Department of Education Schools Division Office of Naga City, and the Bridges of Benevolent Initiative Foundation. Hontiveros has earlier organized campaigns to promote the health of Filipinos, including the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic program, which provided free medical care to hundreds of thousands of patients in far-flung areas.

______________________

Video link: video1 , video 2