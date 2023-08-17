More prompt, decisive actions in anti-corruption work: Party Secretary Trọng

VIETNAM, August 17 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Wednesday chaired a mid-year review of the National Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, stressing these decades-long experiences could contribute to a philosophy on anti-corruption for future generations.

Reports presented in the meeting showed that in the first six months of 2023, the Politburo, the Party Secretariat and the steering committee have issued over 100 key documents on building the Party and the political system for anti-corruption work.

Multiple laws, ordinances, decrees and regulations have been issued by the National Assembly (NA), the government as well as ministries and departments, which contribute to improving the effectiveness and efficiency in State management and perfecting the mechanism to prevent corruption.

The legal documents issued focus on power control, supervision, inspection, audit, investigation, prosecution and law enforcement, while highlighting the role of the people in preventing misconduct.

Meanwhile, the NA and the government review, develop and monitor the implementation of regulations related to socio-economic management and anti-corruption, which help mitigate problems and create favourable conditions for business and production.

Three national conferences on home affairs and fighting corruption were also held.

The launch of Secretary Trọng’s book Resolutely, persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building a more transparent and stronger Party and State has also created a remarkable impact among the Party, public employees and the people.

During the first six months of 2023, inspection committees of all levels issued disciplinary measures to 218 Party members for corruption and 10 for violations related to asset and income declaration.

A total of 13 officials under central management were also disciplined.

Inspection and audit work has recovered and handled nearly VNĐ165 trillion (US$6.9 billion), an increase of nearly 10 times compared to the same period last year.

Disciplinary measures are also recommended for 784 units and 2,912 individuals who committed violations.

More than 320 cases with signs of criminal violations were transferred to the police for investigation in accordance with the laws.

Following the direction of the Party Central Committee, authorities have taken stringent action to determine the political responsibility of leaders in letting corruption happen under their management.

Praising the progress that the anti-corruption steering committee has made, General Secretary Trọng said that in the future, their work needs to be even more prompt and decisive, with a determination and perseverance that are not affected by any source of pressure.

Authorities must develop and perfect practical and coordinated policies and mechanisms for early prevention of corruption, while also putting in place legal frameworks to avoid the case where officials try to dodge their responsibility.

The Laws on Land, on Property Auction, on Credit Institutions, on Real Estate Trading and other legal projects related to anti-corruption should also be amended and completed. The National Strategy on Anti-corruption by 2030 is also expected to be soon issued.

The anti-corruption steering committee must also strengthen coordination and handling of assessment, investigation, prosecution and trial of corruption cases.

These include major cases such as Việt Á Company, FLC Group, Tân Hoàng Minh Group, Vạn Thịnh Phát Group, Quảng Ninh Provincial health department, AIC Company, and the Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi Expressway project.

Areas of focus for monitoring include public asset and property use and management; land and resources use, management and exploitation; bidding, auction and stock exchanges; equitisation, divestment and restructuring of state enterprises, and economic recovery policies.

The anti-corruption steering committee will also enhance communication and educational work in building a culture of integrity and anti-corruption among Party members, officials and the people, while also promoting the role of Vietnam Fatherland Front and the media in the fight against corruption and misconduct. — VNS