PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 17, 2023 Bong Go personally assists indigents in Tanay, Rizal Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, underscored his commitment to help uplift the lives of sectors most in need of support from the government, while also advancing health initiatives for the poor, during a relief operation in Tanay, Rizal, on Tuesday, August 15. During his visit to Tanay, Rizal, the senator, who is an adopted son of CALABARZON, was accompanied by Governor Nina Ynares, Vice Governor Junrey San Juan, Board Members Boboy Bernados and Hector Robles, Mayor Lito Tanjuatco, and Vice Mayor Rex Tanjuatco. "Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Senator Bong dahil hindi niya tayo nakakalimutan dito sa lalawigan ng Rizal. Kwento ko lang sa inyo, hindi pa natin hinihingi, binibigay na niya. (Dahil) ganyan niya ka-mahal ang Rizal. Kaya ang turing namin sa kanya ay isang honorary Rizaleño... Kaya maraming salamat senator sa pagmamahal na binibigay niyo sa Rizal," Gov. Ynares said during the visit. "Mga minamahal kong kababayan, talagang hindi tayo iniiwanan ng taong ito. Noong pandemya, siya ang unang nagpadala ng tulong sa ating mga market vendors. Ngayon, sa request muli, may biyaya uling ibinigay sa atin," Mayor Tanjuatco said for his part. Go and his team distributed essential grocery packs, snacks, masks, and vitamins to 1,500 indigent residents gathered at the municipal gymnasium. Additionally, they gave cellular phones, shoes, shirts, bicycles, a watch, along with balls for basketball and volleyball to chosen recipients. "Adopted son po ako ng CALABARZON kaya po itinuturing kong kapatid kayo rito... huwag n'yo po akong ituring na ibang tao. Para tayong magkakapatid," Go said. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also extended financial aid. In his speech, Senator Go highlighted his vision for a more accessible and comprehensive healthcare system, through initiatives such as the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers (SHCs), and Regional Specialty Centers. He also reiterated his belief that quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and that the poor must have access to the medical attention they need. One of the cornerstones of Go's healthcare advocacy is the continuation of the Malasakit Centers program, which he principally sponsored and authored in the Senate under Republic Act No. 11463. The centers serve as one-stop shops where patients can conveniently access medical assistance from various government agencies. "Batas naman po ito, isinulong natin noong 2019 bilang senador. Ngayon po mayroon na tayong 158 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas, mula Batanes hanggang Tawi-tawi, lahat ng rehiyon kasama na ang BARMM ay mayroon pong Malasakit Centers," he explained. "According to the data of DOH, mahigit 7 million patients na po ang natulungan ng Malasakit Centers. Ang Malasakit Center po ay para sa Pilipino, lalo na po sa poor and indigent patients. Nandiriyan na po ang mga participating agencies katulad ng DOH, DSWD, PCSO, at PhilHealth na handang tumulong sa inyo," he continued. In the province of Rizal, Malasakit Centers are located at the Antipolo City Hospital System Annex IV, Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan, Bagong Cainta Municipal Hospital in Cainta, and Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez. "Hindi niyo na kailangan mahirapang pumila at magpalipat lipat pa ng iba't ibang mga opisina para lang humingi ng tulong pampagamot. Lapitan nyo lang ang Malasakit Center... Para po iyan sa inyo," he added. Go also expressed his support to the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the nation. These centers are designed to address the basic health needs of the public by offering a wide range of medical services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Go said that the Department of Health (DOH) has identified areas in the province to establish SHCs, including two in Antipolo City and one of each in Binangonan, Jala-Jala, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Taytay, Tanay, Angono, Cainta, and Cardona. "Ang isang malaking bagay dito ay ang early detection kung may sakit ang isang pasyente. Dahil nasa kanilang komunidad ang SHC, madali na para sa kanya ang magpakonsulta. At kung malalaman agad ang sakit ng isang pasyente, mabibigyan siya ng primary care at lalaki ang tsansa na maka-recover siya sa kanyang sakit," Go earlier explained. Moreover, echoing President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s priority of bringing specialized medical services closer to other parts of the country, Go has successfully sponsored in the Senate the Regional Specialty Centers bill which he also filed as one of its authors. "Halimbawa, yung may mga karamdaman sa puso hindi na nila kailangang pumunta sa Quezon City, pwede na silang magpaopera kahit sa Zamboanga, sa Davao, o sa Tacloban. Maglalagay po ng Heart Center doon (sa DOH Regional Hospitals)... Malapit nang maging batas 'yan, nakakuha po ng 24-0 na boto sa Senado. Ako po ang isa sa author at pangunahing sponsor ng batas na 'yan," he said. The proposed specialty centers in every region aim to ensure that patients no longer need to travel long distances to receive advanced medical treatments, as these centers will be strategically located in existing DOH regional hospitals. "Tandaan po natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senador Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he ended.